MURRAY — Calloway County’s Sunny Clark gave her team a huge lift in the opening round of the Region 1 Girls Basketball Tournament. Graves County was not going to allow the senior to will her team to victory in Thursday night’s semifinal action at the CFSB Center, though. The Lady Eagles’ pressure defense smothered the Lady Lakers and forced 31 Calloway turnovers en route to a 55-27 Graves victory.
Head Coach Maddie Waldrop’s first Lady Lakers squad reached the regional semifinal on the strength of its defense. It looked like the Calloway defense was going to keep the Lady Lakers in the game against the heavily-favored Graves team as they held the Lady Eagles scoreless for the first six minutes of the contest.
The Lady Lakers could not take advantage, though, as they struggled to score as well. Reese Settle scored a basket just over halfway through the first period to give Calloway County the first points of the game. The 2-0 lead would hold up until Morgan Alexander buried a three-pointer to give Graves their first points of the night with two minutes left in the opening stanza.
The Lady Eagles’ full-court pressure forced Calloway turnovers on five straight possessions, following Alexander’s triple. Those live-ball turnovers led to four easy layups for Graves. In just over a minute of game time, the Lady Eagles scored 11 points in a row to move their lead out to nine points before a pair of Sayler Lowe free throws made it 11-4 as the first quarter came to a close.
Calloway committed two more turnovers early in the second quarter. Head Coach Lyndon Dunning’s Lady Eagles scored the first four points of the quarter to push their lead out to double digits at 15-4. The Lady Lakers never seriously challenged again and Graves took a 23-10 lead into the locker room at the half.
Calloway turned the ball over 15 times in the first half, while Graves only committed four miscues. The Lady Eagles scored 16 points off their nine first-half steals and outscored Calloway 11-0 in points off of the bench. The Lady Lakers only managed 10 field goal attempts to 24 for Graves in the first half.
Waldrop’s team played hard all season and they continued to give effort in the second half. Lowe opened the scoring in the third quarter with an old-fashioned three-point play and Settle followed that up with two free throws to pull Calloway within eight points at 23-15.
Alexander stopped the mini-run with a smooth jump shot in front of her own bench. The shot seemed to re-ignite a fire in the Lady Eagles and they forced nine turnovers over the next four minutes of action. Alexander buried her second 3-pointer of the night with three seconds left in the third quarter. The shot moved the Graves lead out to 43-21 as the teams headed to their benches and effectively ended any hopes of a Calloway comeback.
Lowe led the young Calloway squad with 12 points, while Settle contributed six points and seven rebounds.
Clark closed out her Calloway County career with two points, a hug from her coach, and one final ovation from Laker Nation as she left the court for the final time with 1:30 left in the game.
