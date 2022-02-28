MURRAY — Sunny Clark picked an ideal time to have the best performance of her basketball career as her Calloway County Lady Lakers opened up First Region Tournament action on Saturday at the CFSB Center. The senior forward played with a true sense of urgency and stuffed the stat sheet with the first double-double of her career as she led Calloway to a come-from-behind 52-49 overtime victory over the Lady Comets.
Clark scored a career-high 10 points to go along with 13 rebounds, six steals and two blocked shots as the Lady Lakers (11-15) overcame a nine-point deficit late in the fourth quarter to force the Lady Comets (21-6) into the extra period. Forward Sayler Lowe has led Calloway in scoring all season and pumped in a game-high 22 points to go along with seven rebounds. Lowe scored 10 of the final 13 points for the Lady Lakers, while Clark contributed the rest.
Calloway Head Coach Maddie Waldrop probably felt like she knew what the consistent Lowe would provide her team, but she was proud of Clark’s effort.
“Sunny’s stat line is incredible,” Waldrop said. “Ten points, 13 rebounds, six steals, two blocks ... that is what you call senior leadership.”
Clark and Lowe scored all six of Calloway’s points in the first quarter, foreshadowing their late-game dramatics. Clark’s day started with a nifty post-move, then she stepped in and drew a charge on Carlisle star guard Kierra Whitaker. Calloway struggled from the field in the opening frame, though, and when Whitaker scored a layup at the buzzer the Lady Comets led 12-6.
The offensive woes continued in the second quarter for Waldrop’s squad. Guard Addi Schumacher buried a deep 3-pointer to tie the game at 12-12 in the first minute of the period, but the Lady Lakers would not score again until forward Reese Settle made four out of six free throws on three straight possessions to close out the half. Lowe spent much of the quarter on the bench after picking up her second foul late in the first stanza, but a stellar defensive effort from her team forced seven turnovers and held Carlisle without a field goal. The Lady Comets managed to score seven points from the charity stripe to hold a 19-16 halftime edge.
The second half opened with Calloway crashing the offensive glass as they secured 15 of their 20 offensive rebounds after halftime. Lowe was held in check in the first half, but the Lady Lakers had been able to get the ball into the middle of Carlisle’s 2-3 zone whenever they wanted. Lowe served notice that she was going to be a force for the rest of the game with an old-fashioned three-point play just a minute into the third quarter. Lowe got the ball in the middle of the zone and buried a foul-line jumper as the quarter ended with Carlisle holding a 29-26 lead.
The Lady Lakers fell behind by nine points halfway through the fourth quarter when guard Maddie Wright scored on a baseline out-of-bounds play. Carlisle had seized the momentum and then its head coach, Ember Wright, called a timeout.
That timeout gave Calloway a chance to breathe and regroup. The Lady Lakers’ bench erupted when guard Jaycee Crouch drained a three from the right wing on Calloway’s first possession out of the timeout. That big shot ignited an 11-0 run that ended with an offensive rebound and putback by Lowe to give her team its first lead since the first quarter.
Whitaker cashed in from the free-throw line to tie the game with one minute to go in regulation. Clark then got fouled with 33 seconds left and calmly sank both free throws to push Calloway back in front at 45-43. The lead was short-lived, however, as Wright got a layup to knot the score at 45-45. Calloway had one last possession in regulation, but guard Madison Futrell’s 3-pointer glanced harmlessly off the rim.
A Lowe bucket began the overtime scoring and put Calloway on top, 47-45. After Carlisle sank a single free throw, Waldrop set up an isolation set for Lowe on the left elbow. The eighth-grader attacked aggressively and earned a trip to the free-throw line. Lowe made both to stake her team to a three-point lead with just over one minute remaining.
Wright scored another layup for the Lady Comets and a loose-ball foul on Calloway resulted in free throws for Carlisle. The Lady Comets tied the game at 49-49 with 40 seconds left. Clark’s offensive rebound at the other end allowed Lowe to regain the lead, 51-49, on a putback with 20 seconds left.
Calloway’s defense came up big again and forced a tough shot. Clark snagged her 13th rebound and was immediately fouled. The senior sank one of two free throws for a 52-49 lead. A desperation heave from Whitaker hit the top of the backboard and the Lady Lakers bench exploded in celebration.
“Sayler in the second half was huge,” Waldrop said. “I was disappointed in the first half of her shying away from the rim, but what I love about her maturity towards the end of the year is Sayler spending less time worrying about her last miss and more of a ‘next-play mentality.’
“She stuck some huge shots for us late in the game, as well as Jaycee hitting a big three at the end. Jaycee escalated her game initially this season against Carlisle and then she got hurt. When we drew Carlisle, I told her maybe God was giving her a second chance to escalate her game again, sure enough, she did.
“I could go on and on about each girl,” Waldrop continued. “Ultimately, we wanted to win late in that game and we, collectively as a team, got the job done. We have a couple of days to prepare for the next game, and the best part of the postseason is seeing the underdogs have nothing to lose. I love being on the Laker sideline.”
Calloway will face 3rd District champion Graves County on Thursday.
