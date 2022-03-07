MURRAY — For the first time in six seasons, the Murray High Tigers are headed to the Kentucky Sweet 16, thanks to a dominating defensive masterpiece over the reigning two-time-defending Region 1 champion McCracken County Mustangs in the title game of the Region 1 Tournament Saturday afternoon at the CFSB Center.
The Tigers held the Mustangs to five points in first and fourth quarters in the 35-28 victory, securing their first region crown under Head Coach Dior Curtis.
“I told these guys that this was a program win,” said Curtis. “Trey (Boggess) and Grant (Whitaker) have been playing since they were eighth graders and freshmen for us and they started this, and they stepped up and finally did it for everybody, for our entire program. The fans were great tonight, we’re thankful for the community and to all our administrators who were here.”
The Mustangs’ defense, however, bolted out of the starting gate as they held the Tigers scoreless for the first 4:50, until senior forward Trey Boggess did what he has done all season and provided leadership by example for the Murray squad in scoring their first basket. With that score, the Tigers rattled off five more points, thanks to a layup from the left side and a 3-pointer from the right wing for junior guard Whitaker, to end the first quarter ahead 7-5.
McCracken’s offense showed up in the second quarter and outscored Murray 12-10, tying the game at 12-12 with just over four minutes left in the half. Whitaker missed the second of two free throws, but got his own rebound and put the ball back in the basket. Sophomore center Lincoln English’s offensive rebound and putback, followed by a 3-pointer for Mustang senior guard Brant Brower with 21.3 seconds left before halftime, sent the teams tied at 17-17 at the break.
Flashbacks from last season’s regional championship had to be permeating the CFSB Center for Tiger Nation, as this was the position the Tigers had the favored Mustangs, but fell apart in the second half to let McCracken end their season. But Curtis and his team weren’t having it this time.
Murray High’s defensive effort noticeably seemed a notch above the first half. The Tigers limited the Mustangs to only six points in the third quarter against a team that averaged 59 points per game. Murray High outscored them 9-6 in the period, thanks to two free throws for senior guard Caleb Gill, a basket underneath from English and a huge 3-pointer for sophomore guard Drew May to push the lead to six. Another basket for English with 30 seconds left in the quarter had the Tigers leading 26-23.
The fourth quarter was where Murray High’s defense really stood its ground and only allowed the Mustangs to put the ball in the basket one time. For the final 7:40 of the game, McCracken could only score from the free throw line.
Murray High’s experienced ball handling also forced the Mustangs to chase them all over the court, as the Tigers spaced the floor and played keep away for most of the quarter. When they weren’t spreading the floor, they were getting huge baskets from their bench.
McCracken took a brief 27-26 lead on two junior Jack McCune free throws with 5:30 left, then a basket in the lane for English, who ended with eight points, gave Murray High the lead for good. Boggess would follow with a steal in the halfcourt defense and a layup to push the lead to three at 30-27 with 4:35 left, and a left corner 3-pointer for senior guard Mason Grant would ice the game with 3:25 left to secure a spot in Lexington. The Mustangs could only score one more point the rest of the way.
Whitaker finished with a team-high 13 points, Boggess and Grant each had six and Gill finished with two.
The Tigers earned the right to face the winner of the Region 11 Tournament between Henry Clay (26-8) and Frederick Douglass (19-14), who will square off tonight to determine the Tigers’ first round opponent at Rupp Arena Thursday, March 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.