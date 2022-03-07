MURRAY – Needing only one more win to assure at least a chance for another trip to the Kentucky Sweet 16, the Murray High Tigers blasted the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado 64-34 in the semifinals of the First Region Tournament Friday night at the CFSB Center, thanks to a dominant 22-6 third quarter explosion, a double-double by sophomore guard Grant Whitaker and a ferocious Tiger defense for 37 minutes of the game.
Paducah Tilghman (20-8) tried to get to Murray (23-6) early, hitting an early 3-pointer and forcing two Tiger turnovers and get them out of sync, but the Tigers wouldn’t be rattled. Baskets by senior forward Trey Boggess and sophomore center Zavion Carman put the Tigers back in front with 5:40 left in the opening quarter and Murray would never trail again. They used a 14-0 run over the next few minutes to take a commanding 18-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, which included, for the second game in-a-row, a fast start for Carman with six points to start the game.
The Blue Tornado would score quickly to start the second, then another 9-2 run would push the Tiger lead to 27-10 with just over four minutes left until halftime.Then the wheels fell off, at least temporarily.
Tilghman would go on an impressive 12-0 run of their own in about four minutes to close out the first half to show the Tigers that they weren’t quite ready for their season to end in a blowout fashion, as the teams headed into the locker room with only a five-point difference in Murray’s favor.
“We just started taking some bad shots,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis, who is 0-1 in regional championship games and will be looking to lead his Tiger squad to his first appearance in the Sweet 16. “I thought we got really fatigued. Grant started over-dribbling the ball, him and (senior guard) Caleb (Gill), and we finally settled down. We knew they were a good team and they were going to make runs. Right then and there I didn’t want our guys to panic, so we have to learn how to play through those moments without me calling a timeout and trying to settle them down.”
They would trade baskets to start the second half, but then a fancy up-and-under layup for Carman followed by back-to-back 3-pointers for Boggess and Whitaker would start the rout and the Blue Tornado was done, as they had no answer to Murray’s relentless defensive intensity.
“We did a bunch of good things on the defensive end,” said Curtis. “Stunting, closing out guys, boxing out. Zavion Carman was all over the boards tonight, Trey Boggess played really good, Grant had a few steals tonight that helped us out, so I was very proud of our defensive effort.”
Murray led 49-28 at the end of the third quarter and would push their lead to 30 points at the end of the game on a freshman Kobe Watson 3-pointer with a few seconds left from the left corner that epitomized the night for Tilghman. The Blue Tornado shot only 34% on 15-of-43 from the floor, including 4-of-15 from beyond the 3-point arc, compared to 54% on 26-of-48 attempts for Murray.
Whitaker’s impressive stat-line for the Tigers included 20 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and six steals. Boggess was his usual steady self, contributing 14 points, four rebounds and five assists. Carman’s play was key again, especially early, as he tormented Tilghman defensively, and scored 10 points to go along with seven boards. Senior guards Gill and Mason Grant chipped in six points apiece, sophomore center Lincoln English and Watson had three, and sophomore guard Drew May had two.
