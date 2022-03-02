MURRAY — The biggest story line heading into the Murray High Tigers’ opening-round matchup in the 2022 Region 1 Boys Basketball Tournament did not fail to deliver.
Facing the possible end of their season, the Tigers had to hold off a rallying Graves County Eagles squad with a huge 22-6 fourth-quarter explosion led by late-season transfer and former Eagle Mason Grant. The Tigers (23-6) clung to a three-point lead heading into the final period and were able to get revenge on an earlier-season loss to the Eagles thanks to an emotional 10-point 4th quarter performance from the senior guard.
Grant hit 3-for-4 from the floor, including two crucial 3-pointers and two free throws to help Murray pull away late to a 72-53 win.
“It felt pretty great,” said Grant, when asked about his sentimental performance against his former team. “I’m just glad I can come out here and help out my new team and get a win. I just had to knock that big-time shot down, one went in, and the rim got bigger. I just shot it again and it went in.”
The Tigers started out strong early, specifically sophomore center Zavion Carman, who outscored the entire Graves squad, 8-0, in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the game. Murray High led 12-8 at the end of the quarter.
A 6-2 run would put Graves right back in the game to start the second quarter, but back-to-back 3-pointers by senior forward Trey Boggess and junior guard Grant Whitaker would push the Tiger lead to 20-14 with 5:37 left until halftime. Whitaker would have 10 points in the period, with six from Boggess, and 52% shooting would help the Tigers lead 35-29 at the break.
Graves answered the call to try to stay alive coming out of the locker room as it outscored the Tigers 19-15 in the period, thanks to 10 points by Eagle senior guard and leading scorer Drew Thompson. Boggess would keep the Eagles from taking the lead with six points to lead the Tigers offense in the quarter. The biggest play of the period, however, came with under two minutes remaining, as Murray High’s leading-scorer — Whitaker — picked up a crucial fourth foul and had to go to the bench.
Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis didn’t take too long to bring Whitaker back, though as Graves had narrowed the margin to 50-47 at the end of the third. Just 1:25 on the clock went by for Curtis to put Whitaker back in the game in the fourtth.
“Ball handling. We knew they were going to pressure us some,” said Curtis as he explained the decision to return Whitaker to the game. “I believe in him and he’s played in enough big games to not be able to foul. That fourth one he got I thought was a little bit out of his character. He contested a shot from a guy that doesn’t really shoot it that well. It was huge on his part to get in and finish the game.”
“Grant went out with four fouls and I just knew that we had to step up,” said Boggess, who led the Tigers in scoring with 19 point, rebounding with nine and assists with five. “People thought we were going to be too young with only me and (Whitaker) coming back and we just had to step up and make shots and I think we did that down the stretch to open it up.”
The table was then set for Grant to send his old team home and push the Tigers into the next round.
Whitaker backed Boggess with 13 points, while Grant had 11, Carman had eight points, senior guard Caleb Gill, sophomore guard Drew May and freshman guard Kobe Watson each had six. Sophomore Lincoln English finished with three points to round out the scoring for Murray.
Murray will next face the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado (20-8) Friday night at 7:30 p.m.The regular-season matchup saw the Tigers escape from Paducah with a 62-55 win back on January 24. The Blue Tornado defeated Carlisle County in the late game Tuesday night.
