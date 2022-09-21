MURRAY — A late-season heat wave is expected to send high temperatures today soaring into the upper 90s throughout western Kentucky.

This will include the Paducah area, where venerable Paxton Park will host the 2022 Region 1 Boys Golf Championship to determine, not only the best high school player in far-western Kentucky, but also who will have a chance to continue their season at the new sub-sectional level next week. Many of these players were participating in 18-hole tournaments when the season officially began in July and faced comparable heat to what is expected today.