MURRAY — A late-season heat wave is expected to send high temperatures today soaring into the upper 90s throughout western Kentucky.
This will include the Paducah area, where venerable Paxton Park will host the 2022 Region 1 Boys Golf Championship to determine, not only the best high school player in far-western Kentucky, but also who will have a chance to continue their season at the new sub-sectional level next week. Many of these players were participating in 18-hole tournaments when the season officially began in July and faced comparable heat to what is expected today.
That is not what is expected in mid-to-late September and players will have to adjust accordingly today.
“We’re going to make sure (players) are wearing dry, loose-fitting clothes as much as they can and making sure they’ve got cold towels,” said Calloway County Head Coach Abby Montgomery, who is probably expecting a busy day making deliveries via golf cart, as will other coaches. “You’ve also got to take your time … take it one hole at a time because if you start rushing, you’re going to hurt yourself.”
Murray High Head Coach Denise Whitaker said Monday afternoon that her players were already hydrating in advance of today’s heat. That was not stopping them from making their last visit to Paxton for a practice round.
After all, as Montgomery also indicated, there is a golf tournament to not only be played, but possibly be won.
“We’re excited. We have four of our players headed there (Monday afternoon). Then, they’re going to relax and hydrate (Tuesday) and be ready for Wednesday,” Whitaker said, indicating that the philosophy for the Tigers is meet the heat head on. “You would rather be warm than cold and wet, right? I would rather it be sunny and a little warm, personally, and I think the boys can handle it.”
Whitaker’s son, Grant, is looking to advance from the regional for the second time. Meanwhile, heat or no heat, Montgomery said this could be the day for which senior Laker Aidan Poston has waited a year to perhaps gain a measure of revenge.
Poston had a 20-foot birdie putt just drift to the right on the 18th hole of last year’s regional only minutes away at the Country Club of Paducah. That putt would have sealed his first-ever state tournament bid. He later lost in a playoff.
“I think Aidan does want to avenge that and I think he can really show out this year and I hope he has a good day at Paxton,” she said.
Calloway has a second threat to take a qualifying spot in junior Micah Koenecke, who has played very well at times this season. Murray High has seen senior Tucker Blane put together some big rounds as of late, as has freshman Ian Dahncke.
The top two teams will qualify for the sub-sectional next week in Owensboro, along wth the top 10 individuals not on those teams.
