PADUCAH — On a day where one of the toughest golf courses in all of Kentucky lived up to that reputation, a Calloway County player and a Murray High player were almost good enough to tame it.
In fact, Calloway junior Aidan Poston did put himself in position to battle for an alternate spot but he fell just short in a playoff at the ultra-tough Country Club of Paducah. Meanwhile, Murray High’s Caden Kelly, who, though a senior was playing in his first Region 1 event, ended with an 18-hole score of 87 that was more than commendable on a day the winds blew hard in the afternoon and sent scores skyward.
Certainly, the highest amount of drama for the Calloway/Murray High contingent was reserved for Poston, whose 82 Monday left him in a tie for seventh place individually. That allowed him to join a playoff for an alternate spot, meaning the survivor of that playoff would be in position to play in next week’s state tournament in Bowling Green if a higher finisher was unable to play, for some reason.
Poston and McCracken County’s Camryn Beatty needed three holes but, in the end, it was Beatty delivering with a birdie at the par-4 10th hole after each player parred the par-4 18th twice.
“It’s kind of a heartbreaker, but it’s still good for him to have had that experience,” said Calloway Head Coach Charlie Miles. “They played the 18th hole twice and, both times, Aiden had birdie chances, one was about a five-footer to win it, but then he had a bad tee shot at the 10th and (Hahn) put his approach shot within about three feet.”
Miles also said the playoff was played in a very festive atmosphere.
“I’d say there were about 50 people who hung around to watch it. When you go out and play golf with your buddies, that’s one thing, but when you’re a high-school kid and there’s a lot of hoopin’ and hollerin’ going on, it sure does make it different,” he said, adding he believes this will serve Poston well going forward. “He’s a good golfer and I think he’s got it in him to shoot a 75.
“Going through this, though, you realize, as a high school player, that there is something you’re playing for throughout the year. You’re playing to get to that regional tournament and have a chance to go to state.”
For Kelly, Monday will be his first and only regional appearance after joining the Murray High team this year. He made the experience memorable, though, and, if not for a few near misses, might have put himself in position to join Poston and Hahn in that playoff.
“I’m so proud of him,” said Murray High Head Coach Denise Whitaker. “This is his first year to play golf for us and I think we looked it up that, in his first tournament of the year, he scored a 126. So that was two months ago.
“It’s amazing, an 87, and it’s awesome that he came out and could do that. He didn’t start off the day too well, but he really turned it around and that shows he can forget about a hole, regroup and get it all back together.”
St. Mary’s Rocco Zakutney was the only player to shoot par Monday with a 72 in winning the individual title as the Vikings, one of the most tradition-rich programs in western Kentucky, also won the team title with a combined total of 314. However, none of Zakutney’s teammates finished in the 70s, giving testament to the difficulty of the playing conditions, particularly in the afternoon when the winds were at their strongest levels.
Second place was a tie between McCracken, which had no one finish in the 70s, and Trigg which had just one player manage that feat. Those two teams were one better than third-place Marshall County, who had two players end in the 70s.
Calloway finished fifth with a 359, while Murray High was seventh at 382.
For Calloway, Poston’s 82 was joined by Tanner Crouch’s 90, Micah Koenecke’s 93 and Caleb Ticknor’s 94. For Murray High, Kelly’s 87 was joined by Kyle Crady’s 94, Nick Holcomb’s 98 and Ian Dahncke’s 103.
“This is a good prelude for whoever goes to state,” Miles said of CCP’s difficulty. “Bowling Green Country Club is a pretty tough course, although this one here may be a little more difficult. This course is, for sure, six, seven, maybe eight strokes harder than places we normally play. Today, you’re seeing 91s and 92s from players who probably shoot 84 or 85 at other courses. That’s reflective of this course.”
Whitaker said her Tigers could identify with Miles’ ideas.
“It was tough out there today, especially with all of the water holes they have here, and I know my boys hit a lot of trees and, when you do that here, it is hard to get the ball back in the fairways,” she said of how her players’ one and only previous look at CCP, less than a week earlier, was deceptive. “These greens were very fast today and (a week ago today), we played a match where it was pouring down rain and the greens weren’t that fast. The ball was also moving pretty fast in the fairways I thought (because the ground was dry).”
