MURRAY — What has happened up until now does not matter when it comes to Head Coach Evan Pierce and his Calloway County boys soccer team.
This particularly goes for Thursday’s disappointing 5-1 loss to Marshall County in the title match of the 2nd District Tournament on their home field at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex. That is a memory.
What matters now is that, at 5:30 this afternoon, they will enter the first Region 1 Tournament in which they have played in three years. Standing in front of them, defending champion McCracken County, in a match that will be played on the Mustangs home, Lourdes Field, in Paducah.
“We get McCracken and it’ll be a tough team but we look forward to being able to being able to play them,” Pierce said Thursday after the district title match loss to Marshall, who he said should prove quite comparable to McCracken. “They’re both really solid teams and I haven’t gotten the chance to watch (McCracken since it defeated the Lakers, 4-1, on opening in Murray) but I know that they’ll play hard and they’ll play physical. They’re also going to come out with a lot of intensity and that’s something we’ll to have match.
“But they’re solid all the way across the board. They’re a deep team and it’s going to be one of those games where you’ve go to limit your mistakes and play hard.”
While positive moments were not very frequent Thursday in the loss to Marshall, Calloway did have some that should serve as inspiration for today’s challenge. For starters, the Lakers scored in the first half when senior forward Hunter Prince was able to find sophomore midfielder Bo Stom with a pass that created an open shot that Stom converted for the Lakers’ only goal.
Calloway also had opportunities to cut the lead in the second half, but those chances ended without a Laker getting a solid foot on the ball deep in the Marshals’ box.
Eventually, the Marshals added the final goal in the late stages of the second half.
“That goal was created because we played as a team. We stopped forcing balls ahead to our forwards who had two or three other guys on them,” Pierce said of how the Lakers used well-placed short passes to get the goal, as well as keep the Marshals playing defensive in the second half. “We just couldn’t put (any shots) on frame (in the second half), but we can play with anybody as long as we play with ‘team’ in mind.
“If we’re 11 individuals, we’re gonna be punished like we were in the first half.”
McCracken did win the first match by a seemingly dominant score with Calloway, but Pierce said that was at a time the team was in a transition period. During that match, the Lakers went with a 4-4-2 alignment. Calloway has since switched to a 4-4-3 setup and has won 14 of its last 18 matches.
Meanwhile, the Mustangs appear to be benefiting from a very difficult schedule on which, in the past few weeks, they actually have thrived. McCracken enters today having won three matches in a row, with one of those wins having come against a very solid South Warren ballclub from the Bowling Green area.
That South Warren team is the same one that fell just 2-1 to state co-favorite North Oldham earlier this season.
“Our seniors have been here before, when they were freshmen, so we’re going to be relying on that experience and leadership when we’re getting ready and to make sure we’re ready to play,” Pierce said. “Certainly, I think we need to go back and watch some film this weekend and see areas where we’re being exposed a little bit.”
In 2018, the Lakers won the region by defeating host Marshall at Draffenville.
