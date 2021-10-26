CADIZ — The boys and girls cross country teams from Calloway County and Murray High are all headed to the KHSAA State Cross Country Championships. The four local teams traveled to Cadiz for the Region 1 Class 2A and Class 1A Championships on Saturday and returned to Murray as Region 1 representatives for the state cross country meet to be held in Paris, Kentucky.
The Murray High girls started the day off by winning the Class 1A regional championship. Coach Emily Chipman’s Tigers then claimed the regional runner-up trophy in the boy’s competition. It was the highest finish for the Murray High boys in more than a decade.
The Calloway County girls got the Class 2A meet off to a great start for the Lakers as they repeated as team champions. Coach Johnathan Grooms’ Calloway County boys team followed that by qualifying for the state meet with a third-place finish in the regional championship.
In 2020, the Calloway Country girls dominated the Region 1 Class 2A championship by sweeping the top four positions. The Lakers did not sweep the top four spots this year, but did place four runners in the top seven. Reese Settle pulled away from the other 21 runners in the field to win the individual championship, while Addison Jennings claimed the runner-up spot for the Lakers.
Angie Emery and Bella Swain both finished in the top 10, coming in sixth and seventh, respectively. Swain has dealt with injuries throughout her senior season, but was all smiles as she helped her team win another regional title. Vayla Carlisle placed 13th to round out the scorers for the Lakers. Sadie Lilly (16th) and Bella Norsworthy (18th) also competed for the Lakers.
The Calloway County girls scored 29 points to defeat runner-up Webster County by five points. The only other full team competing was Trigg County with 64 points.
In boy’s action, Daniel Puckett ran a fantastic race to claim the runner-up position against an outstanding field that included 39 runners. Landon McCartney and Dominic Cashion both claimed a spot in the top 10 for Calloway County with sixth and eighth-place finishes, respectively. David Foote crossed the line in 17th place and Ezra Foote came in 24th to close out the Calloway County scoring. Aiden Grooms (32nd) and Nick Caldwell (34th) rounded out the Lakers’ competitors.
Three of the six teams competing Saturday rank among the top 10 in the state. Webster County laid claim to their ninth consecutive regional title with Trigg County behind them. The Lakers placed third to earn a spot as a team in the KHSAA Class 2A state championship meet to be held in Paris on Friday afternoon.
In Class 1A action, the Murray High girls won their first regional championship since 2104. The Tigers scored 38 points to defeat three other teams for the title. Murray High easily outdistanced runner-up Dawson Springs. Dawson Springs edged out Crittenden County by two points for the runner-up trophy.
Jade Green’s third-place finish was the only top 10 finish for the Tigers, but five other Murray High runners finished in the top 20. Meg Robinson placed 11th while teammate Leah Jenkins came in right behind her in 12th. Holly Green claimed 14th for the Tigers and Marlee Riddle completed the Murray High scoring in 16th place. Madeline Howell (18th) and Cammy Smith (26th) were the final Tigers to cross the finish line. Thirty six runners from around the region competed in the championship.
The Murray High boys entered the Region 1 Class 1A Championship with an outside chance for their highest regional finish since at least 2011. A couple of wildcards held the key to the Tigers’ hopes of securing the regional runner-up trophy.
Luke Cross and Guevernson Binfield-Smith entered the day with a chance to give the Tigers a big boost in the team standings by finishing in the top 10 out of the 60 runners that advanced to the regional championship. Cross entered the championship as the number two seed based on times posted earlier in the year, but the normally reliable senior leader of the Murray High team had not run since the second week of September because of a lower leg injury. No one questioned the talent of Binfield-Smith, but the inexperienced runner had only competed in one varsity race heading into the regional.
Binfield-Smith surprised everyone but his Murray High teammates and coaches with an exuberant fifth-place finish. Cross somehow managed to push through a painful run around the five-kilometer course to finish in the top 10 by posting a ninth-place showing. Ben Cauley and Wyatt Hampton both cracked the top 25 in the region as they crossed the finish line in 22nd and 24th respectively. Luke Tompkins was the final Murray High scorer with a 26th place finish. Cullen Larkin (31st) and Noble Kieffer (33rd) rounded out the Murray High competitors. It was the first time in coach Chipman’s career that her entire team finished a five-kilometer race in less than 22 minutes.
The Tigers finished second out of the nine complete teams that competed in the race. Murray High claimed the runner-up trophy by outdistancing third-place Fort Campbell by 13 points. Dawson Springs repeated as Class 1A regional champions.
All four of the local teams will compete in the KHSAA State Cross Country Championships to be held in Paris at the Bourbon County Cross Country Course on Oct. 29-30. The state championship meet starts with the Lakers competing in the Class 2A finals on Friday. Calloway County takes to the course for the girl’s race at 4 p.m., with the boy’s race to follow 45 minutes later.
The Murray High girls will compete for the Class 1A State Championship at 10 a.m. on Saturday. At 11 a.m., the Murray High boys will take to the course in a state championship meet as a team for the first time in nearly a decade.
