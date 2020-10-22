MURRAY — As a chill comes over the Bluegrass State and the leaves start falling from the trees, high school runners from Pikeville to Paducah are fine-tuning their strides for the post season. Ultimately, they’re looking for a chance to compete next week at the KHSAA Cross-Country State Championship on Oct. 30th and 31st.
Being a cross-country runner requires mental toughness, grit and great physical conditioning. All of those characteristics will be on full display as harriers enter the post-season this weekend.
For the Calloway County and Murray High School cross-country teams, the post-season trail to the 2020 KHSAA Cross Country state championship meet at Bourbon County Cross-Country Course in Paris next week, starts at Calloway on Saturday, Oct. 24th. Calloway County was chosen to host the KHSAA Class A and Class AA Region 1 Championship this year. The Class A races begin with the boys’ race at 11 a.m. while the Class AA races start at 2 p.m.. The coaches from both local schools are excited about the prospect of racing for a berth in the state championship so close to home.
“The KHSAA choosing us to play host to regionals is an honor for me as a coach and for us as a program,” said Calloway head coach Jonathon Grooms. “It makes our home course better as I have been trying to make sure everything is top-notch for all the runners. A well-marked and prepared course always makes it better for all the runners.”
In the Region 1 Class A Championship, the Murray boys will face stiff competition in a twelve-team field. Dawson Springs, University Heights and Livingston Central all have a chance at winning the team title. Luke Cross, a Tiger junior, gives Murray hope for a medal winner.
Cross is one of only four runners in the region to post a time under 18 minutes this season. Returning Region 1 champion, Tomas Duncan of University Heights, has a legitimate chance to compete for the state championship this year. University Heights Tobias Duncan and Carson Kitchens of Livingston Central also have posted excellent times this season. Murray junior, Wyatt Hampton, has put up the 25th fastest time in the region this season and has an opportunity to advance to Paris as well.
The Murray girls have a legitimate chance of claiming a spot in the state championship as a team. Individually, eighth-grader Leah Jenkins has improved dramatically throughout the season to give the Tigers a true threat to get on the podium. Jenkins ran the third-fastest time in the region this year. Marlee Riddle and Jade Green come into the region championship with the sixth and seventh fastest times in the region this season.
Murray Head Coach Emily Chipman is looking forward to seeing what the future holds for her young team.
“We are very excited that regionals are more local this year,” said Chapman. “We have had a shorter season and the races have been different, but we are thankful that running has given our kids a sense of normalcy and grounding in such uncertain times. Despite all of the challenges presented to fall sports, our cross country team has really just continued to improve from last year.”
“Many have been working hard since the spring track season was canceled,” added Chapman. “We view every opportunity to race as a victory in itself. My kids are ready to test themselves at regionals. Coach Guse and I look forward to seeing more PRs at Calloway’s course on Saturday. We are hopeful that our girls’ team and several individual boys will qualify for the state meet.”
Grooms thinks the Calloway girls should have a good chance to compete for the team championship in Class AA action. However, the Lakers will have to push past Webster County and Trigg County to seize the trophy and advance to the state championship meet.
“If our front four run well we should make it really difficult on the other teams,” said Grooms. “Webster and Trigg both have great groups but lack the front runners this year.”
The dominance of Calloway senior, Ainsley Smith, should continue into the post-season. Smith’s season-best time is two minutes faster than any other runner in the region. She is the clear favorite to win her first regional championship after finishing as the runner-up the past two years. Calloway boasts four of the top girls in the region with Bella Swain, Reese Settle and Brooklyn Smith joining Ainsley Smith near the top of the region.
“The girls are running awesome,” said Grooms. “Senior Ainsley Smith will look to win her 7th race of the year with her first cross-country regional title. Then we need to have a strong pack with junior Bella Swain, freshman Reese Settle and 8th grader Brooklyn Smith. These girls will all be battling for top-eight finishes in the region. As a group, they give us a front-loaded advantage over the rest of the teams. Eighth-grader Emma Martin and 7th grader Sadie Lilly will be looking to round out our group both in the top fifteen.”
In the boys’ competition, Calloway must find a way to get past Trigg County and Webster County if they want to hoist the championship trophy. Webster County is the sixth-ranked team in the state and Trigg County has the top runner in the region in senior, Austin Cavanaugh. The Lakers’ Daniel Puckett and Dominic Cashion are two of the top five runners in the region. Calloway has good depth behind them.
Coach Grooms knows the formula his team needs for success Saturday.
“The boys and girls teams are both matched up against Webster County and Trigg County for the top three spots,” he said. “The boys team has strength up front with sophomores Daniel Puckett and Dominic Cashion. Those two are veterans who have big race experience who will set the tone for us as a team with hopefully very low finishes close to each other. They give us an instant advantage in the team battle. After them, we need the rest of the pieces with seniors Eli Maggart and Ethan Futrell along with sophomore David Foote to hopefully get in the top fifteen.”
