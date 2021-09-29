MURRAY — A day after Calloway County had a player narrowly miss a spot in next week’s Kentucky State High School Boys Golf Championships, a similar fate awaited a Lady Laker player.
Sophomore Javen Campbell shot an 18-hole score of 88 in the girls regional at the Murray Country Club. The Class 2A Region 1 champion finished with a flourish too, using solid tee shots at the 17th and 18th holes that resulted in pars. However, it was not enough in the end as she missed a spot in the state tournament in Bowling Green by four strokes.
On Monday, Calloway junior Aidan Poston just missed a long birdie putt at the 18th hole at the Country Club of Paducah that would have put him in a playoff for the last remaining state qualifying spot. Poston then fell in a playoff that required three holes to decide the region’s alternate for state, in case one of the qualifiers could not go to that event.
Campbell missed the alternate spot by one stroke to McCracken County’s McCall Moore.
“It’s sometimes disappointing to be that close. Aidan did the same thing yesterday, but she’s (Campbell) taking it extremely well and I think she was pretty pleased with how she played today,” said Calloway Head Coach Charlie Miles of Campbell. “She realized that there were a lot of high scores out there today (only six players Tuesday finished in the 70s). She knows she has a couple of more years left to play, she’s improving more and more and, hopefully, she’ll use this experience and apply it.
“She started out rough today, as often times happens in a region tournament, but, for her last 10 holes, she played extremely well and kept her score where she was pleased with it, and I was pleased with it and, of course, I’m very proud of her. I keep saying this, over and over it seems, but you just never know with one of these things. You never know what score it’s going to take and you need to make every putt you can and make every good shot you can and then let the chips fall.”
For Murray High Head Coach Denise Whitaker, Tuesday had her performing several tasks. Not only was she watching her very young group of Lady Tigers try to make their mark on their home course, she was having to handle the duty of tournament director.
And from her view, she saw something that was very encouraging, not only for her team but others as well.
“We only have three seniors (in the tournament), so that tells me we have a lot of players that are going to be back this next year and for a few years to come,” she told a large crowd gathered at the awards ceremony, turning attention to her team. “We have told each of our girls to try and recruit one girl from our school to join the team, so that’s a message for the rest of you; start looking for those fifth and sixth-grade girls in your schools and get them involved.”
The Lady Tigers (402) were one of only four full teams to compete Tuesday, finishing third behind defending region champ Marshall County (score of 308) and McCracken (325).
Murray High’s lineup typifies the youth movement of which Whitaker spoke. Freshman Macy Saylor led the Lady Tigers Tuesday with a 91, while sophomore Jansyn Hays was next with a 94 and freshman Emerson Vaughn finished with a 99. The other score registered was from an eighth grader, Amelie Johnson, who ended with a 118.
“I don’t have any seniors and I’m very thrilled with the youth of my team and what our future is going to be,” Whitaker said. “This is a great learning experience and my girls had an awesome season (a 10th straight All-A Region 1 title and a fourth-place finish in the All-A state event). Plus, they’ve improved their scores so much and I think back to this time last year and where their scores were.
“I’m really proud.”
The youth movement is also in place with Calloway. Along with Campbell, freshman Kaylee Tharp, who finished ninth in the 2A regional, ended her season with a 127.
Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown won the individual title Tuesday with a 72.
