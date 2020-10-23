PADUCAH — The exciting run through the 2020 postseason for the Murray High Lady Tigers ended in the 1st Region District Championship Thursday night as Murray (9-7-2) lost 3-2 to the Marshall County Marshals.
The two rivals have a storied history in postseason play and last night’s matchup was another classic for the books. The storybook upset, however, just wasn’t meant to be as the Lady Marshals scored first in the 15th minute to jump out to a 2-0 lead and took a 3-1 lead into halftime with great defense which limited Murray’s attack on the offensive side of the field. The theme that seemed to haunt Murray all season long, the slow starts, reared its ugly head again. The lone first-half goal for the Lady Tigers came in the 28th minute from sophomore forward Kyra Jones, her 16th on the season.
“We definitely put ourselves in the hole,” said Lady Tiger head coach Shauna Traylor. “We had a potential PK opportunity called back. That would’ve been really nice to turn the tables and get the first goal. That shifted things in the first minute of the game.”
The second half was dominated by the Lady Tigers’ defensive efforts, a shutout, led mostly in part to sophomore goalkeeper Anastasia Bryson’s goalkeeping clinic and 13 saves, to combine with six from the first, giving her 19 on the night. The 13 saves were “extreme” according to Lady Tiger assistant coach Darren Jones, trying to keep their season alive. Bryson finished with 106 saves on the season, which gives the team a bright future going forward in the keeper box.
Murray managed to play more on the offensive side of the field in the final period, with their second and last goal by senior forward Abby Elmore, in the 50th minute, her ninth on the season.
Marshall County, who had outscored MHS 11-1 in their first two matches, had a much harder time with the Lady Tigers Thursday but strategically locked down senior mid-fielder, leading-scorer and assist-leader Angela Gierhart by not letting her into scoring position very often, which proved to be the winning strategy ultimately. They also managed to keep the Lady Tigers from getting close enough to get any decent shots-on-goal in the final two minutes of the contest.
As Gierhart graduates and plays for Murray State next fall, Traylor talked about the seniors and their contributions and trials over the season and the outlook for next year.
“Obviously, AMG (Gierhart) is a huge part that we lose. Just her ability on the ball and scoring opportunities with her,” said Traylor. “She does a lot for us and is just a leader. And then Abby Elmore, it was just something to have her this year. She tore her ACL and didn’t get to play, just her getting to play and have a fun senior season was special. Making it to All-A and winning a game, being in the regional championship, they can’t ask for anything better.”
The great run through the season and postseason was in doubt to Traylor and the rest of the Lady Tigers as the coach looked back on the first season during a global pandemic.
“I’m just thankful that we got to complete our season,” said Traylor. “I know there’s other teams and sports that didn’t get to complete their season, some I’m so thankful we did. I didn’t know from March through July if they were going to let us play.”
Three Tigers made the All 4th Region Team. Gierhart, Jones and junior mid-fielder Emily Hopkins garnered the honors for Murray High School. Senior forward Elle Carson was the lone Calloway Laker that made the team.
