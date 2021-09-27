MURRAY —There is a reason for why both Calloway County and Murray High’s golfers ceased playing matches after this past Tuesday.
It was so the respective teams could familiarize themselves with the venues for this week’s Region 1 Boys and Girls Tournaments. The boys will try to tame one of the toughest courses in western Kentucky as they join the rest of the region at the Country Club of Paducah, while the girls’ team does not have to go very far — the Murray Country Club.
• • •
Calloway Head Coach Charlie Miles said his boys made a visit to CCP on Wednesday, which was a day after some rather heavy rain had fallen in the Paducah area. That may hide what this course is capable of creating in the way of difficulty.
“There’s a decent amount of holes up there where you just have to hit the tee well, and not get in trouble,” Miles said. “Also, you can expect that the greens are going to be quick, but the biggest thing is getting off the tee well.”
If that happens, he has four players who can secure a state berth. This season, the Lakers have been very consistent with everyone usually finishing within three or four strokes of one another. For nine holes, mainly the Lakers have been in the low to mid-40s.
“All of them have a good chance to qualify,” said Miles of juniors Aiden Poston and Caleb Ticknor, senior Tanner Crouch and sophomore Micah Koenecke. “The important thing is that, if it gets tough out there, they’ve got to keep playing because you may not think you’re going to have a score good enough to qualify, then you realize that if you could have kept from getting that bogey, maybe you could qualify.”
That was exhibited on the girls’ side last Monday. Sophomore Javen Campbell was not happy with how she had performed in the Kentucky Class 2A State Tournament in Owensboro, but when the scores were counted, she had finished in the top 10 out of more than 50 players.
“That just shows how you can never give up,” Miles said, adding that having the girls event played at MCC produces an advantage on which his team has capitalized. “They’ve been able to play there a few times this season, plus with (MCC) being right here where we can get to it, we’re real lucky to be able to play there quite a bit.”
Campbell will lead Calloway into MCC, with freshman Kaylee Tharp and sisters Brie and Bailey Lucas, both of whom will play in a regional for the first time.
• • •
Murray High Head Coach Denise Whitaker said she is excited about her Lady Tigers’ chances, especially after their strong performance in the Kentucky All-A State Tournament in Richmond. Murray High finished fourth as a team and Whitaker said that experience gives her team confidence, especially on their home course.
“We’re ready,” Whitaker said, with emphasis on the group of freshmen Emerson Vaughn and Macy Saylor and sophomore Jansyn Hays. “They all know what this is about because they went to state last year (led by Mary Browder Howell and Claire Whitaker, both of whom graduated). But we also have (eighth grader) Amelie Johnson and (junior) Catherine Kim who are going to go out there and we’re going to see if we can do this again.
“I like the attitude of these girls, though. When they left the All-A state tournament, they were talking among themselves and saying, ‘We need to make it our goal to get back here.’ That tells me they really want to play well and they’re still young.”
On the boys’ side, Murray may seem experienced with three seniors. However, all three are playing in their first regional, which is why they went to CCP last week for a match.
“Well, we got soaked,” she said of how the Tigers had to endure a rainstorm. “Now, that’s a tough course when it’s not raining, but it really got tough when it was raining.
Junior Tucker Blane has been Murray High’s most consistent player and will head into today as the No. 1 player. Kyle Crady, Caden Kelly and Nick Holcomb are seniors who will make their regional debut and freshman Ian Dahncke, also a regional rookie, will round out the Murray High lineup today.
The Tigers are missing junior Grant Whitaker, who qualified for the state tournament a year ago, but because of a wrist injury, it has sidelined him for much of the season.
