MURRAY — Multiple sources have said that the Region 1 Swim and Dive Meet for Saturday has been postponed.
WHOP Radio in Hopkinsville, along with Hopkinsville High School's Twitter account are saying that the meet, which is to be hosted at the Hopkinsville High School swimming facility, was called off, due to winter weather conditions in the area. No makeup date has been set.
Murray High is the defending Region 1 team champion on both the girls and boys' sides. When the new date is known, The Ledger & Times will provide an update.
