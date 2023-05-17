PADUCAH — Murray High’s Kyra Jones had reached Day 2 of the Region 1 Tennis Championship one other time before this week.
That run did not go any farther.
Tuesday, she not only achieved her farthest venture into this event, she clinched a berth in the upcoming Kentucky High School Athletic Association State Tournament in the process. Jones upended Paducah Tilghman’s Alex Anderson in a three-set classic —2-6, 7-5, 10-3 —that took almost three hours to complete at the Rowton Tennis Center in Paducah.
This means Jones still has a shot at a region title as she will continue her quest in today’s semifinals.
This also writes another chapter to the Jones family history with this event. Jones’ father, Darren, said Tuesday that this will marl the first time a Murray High girls player will play in a state tournament since Kyra’s older sister, Kennedy, went in back-to-back years — 2016 and ‘17. Prior to that, it had been since 2007 that a Lady Tiger had represented Murray High at state.
Jones has been doing it the hard way this week, as she outlasted Mary Claire Kemp of state power McCracken County on Monday, again in a match that lasted almost three hours.
Unfortunately, more success was not in the cards for the local players as none of them advanced to the quarterfinal round.
Calloway County’s Emma Fennel saw Day 2 for the first time in her career in girls singles but fell to tough Molly Null of Mayfield, .
The other area where locals were competing Tuesday was boys doubles where Calloway’s Isaac Martin/Connor Pile duo was also making their first appearance in a Day 2 setting. And they went down fighting, 6-3, 7-6 to a team from Tilghman.
This was also the Day 2 debut of Murray High’s Peter Kerrick and Bryce Kough and they also fought hard before succumbing to their Tilghman opponents
