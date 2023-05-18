LONE OAK — Kyra Jones’ journey at the Region 1 Tennis Championship ended Wednesday afternoon with a singles semifinal loss to a very strong opponent in Mayfield’s Molly Null.
The younger sister of current Murray State player Megan Null, Molly claimed a relatively easy 6-1, 6-2 win to move into today’s championship match at the Larry Heflin Tennis Center. However, what feeling of disappointment Jones might have had about that was overshadowed.
She already had a state tournament bid in her pocket after a dramatic come-from-behind win in Tuesday’s quarterfinal with Paducah Tilghman seventh grader Alex Anderson. Trailing 5-1 in the second set and in danger of seeing her Lady Tiger end, Jones roared back to win that set 7-5, then won the 10-point third set by a 10-3 count.
“I was really overwhelmed emotionally (after Tuesday’s win),” Jones said after Wednesday’s match in which she became the first player this week to even win a game against Null, much less three. “I cried when I came over to (parents Darren and Danette). I’ve been wanting to go to state so bad.”
Jones also had one of the toughest paths to becoming Murray High’s first girls player to qualify for the state event since Emily Kinsey in 2019; Kinsey was not able to play that year at state.
Jones entered this week the No. 4 seed and had to battle not only Anderson but another tough opponent in McCracken County’s Mary Claire Kemp on Monday. That match resulted in a straight-sets win, but it took almost three hours, about the same amount of time it took to defeat Anderson on Tuesday. Jones also emerged from Monday wounded as she had battled a painful heel blister that, thanks to a lot of pre-match treatment, including an ankle-lock shoelace style that Darren handled, that was not an issue.
With Kinsey having not played at state in ‘19, it means Jones is actually going to be the first Lady Tiger to play in a state tournament since her older sister, Kennedy, turned the trick in both 2016 and ‘17.
“My mom was texting her updates,” Kyra said, adding that she and Kennedy, five years her senior, are now playing doubles matches in United States Tennis Association events. “Yeah, we started doing that a few weeks ago and we really like it.”
