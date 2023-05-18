Kyra Jones

Murray High's Kyra Jones prepares to send a backhand shot across the net toward an opponent earlier this season at the Mel Purcell Tennis Courts in Murray. Jones clinched her first visit to the state tournament on Tuesday with a quarterfinal win in her girls singles match at the Region 1 Tennis Championships in Paducah.

LONE OAK  — Kyra Jones’ journey at the Region 1 Tennis Championship ended Wednesday afternoon with a singles semifinal loss to a very strong opponent in Mayfield’s Molly Null.

The younger sister of current Murray State player Megan Null,  Molly claimed a relatively easy 6-1, 6-2 win to move into today’s championship match at the Larry Heflin Tennis Center. However, what feeling of disappointment Jones might have had about that was overshadowed.

