LONE OAK — To have a chance to do something big in any postseason tournament, the first step is always winning the first contest.
Both Calloway County and Murray High had players accomplish that necessary first step to success Monday on the first day of play at the Region 1 Tennis Tournament. The event is being centered this year out of the Larry Heflin Tennis Center in the McCracken County community of Lone Oak, which was the place Heflin coached for many years in turning Lone Oak into a statewide tennis powerhouse. He then became the head coach of the consolidated McCracken County High School before retiring this past fall.
However, he probably was impressed with the efforts he witnessed Monday from the Calloway and Murray High players participating in this event.
Calloway will have a player in the second round of girls singles as Emma Fennel advanced through the first round on Monday, beating her Graves County opponent, 6-3, 6-0. Meanwhile, the Laker boys had the doubles team of Isaac Martin/Connor Pile advance with an impressive 6-0, 6-0 win over a team from Paducah’s St. Mary program.
Another Calloway doubles team went down with a lot of fight as Cana McDonald/Gracie Turner fell to their St. Mary opponents 7-6. 7-6 with both sets going to tie-breakers.
On the Murray High side of the ledger, the boys doubles team of Peter Kerrick/Bryce Kough defeated their St. Mary opponents by scores of 6-1, 6-3. In girls singles, Kyra Jones got a win in a regional match as she defeated one of McCracken’s representatives, Mary Claire Kamp, by scores of 6-3. 6-4.
Action today may be more concentrated at the Heflin Center after being circulated to different sites throughout Paducah on Monday in order to help the event move faster.
The tournament continues through Friday. Winners will advance to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association State Tournament at sites in Lexington, May 30-June 1. n
