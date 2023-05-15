MURRAY  For high school tennis players throughout western Kentucky, this is the time of year that counts the most — the postseason.

Calloway County and Murray High players would like something close to what they experienced last year at this time, when some of their representatives found themselves advancing much farther than previously expected. The action gets started today in the McCracken County community of Lone Oak at the Larry Heflin Tennis Center that is the home of the mighty McCracken County program which will serve as the centralized host with several other venues incorporated.

