MURRAY — For high school tennis players throughout western Kentucky, this is the time of year that counts the most — the postseason.
Calloway County and Murray High players would like something close to what they experienced last year at this time, when some of their representatives found themselves advancing much farther than previously expected. The action gets started today in the McCracken County community of Lone Oak at the Larry Heflin Tennis Center that is the home of the mighty McCracken County program which will serve as the centralized host with several other venues incorporated.
A year ago, Calloway’s Amber Wu found herself still in singles contention on the second day of the event, as did the doubles team of Gracie Turner/Cana McDonald. Boys’ doubles duo Kolt and Jude Bazzell also played multiple matches and Isaac Schwepker advanced to the state tournament two years ago.
On the Murray High side, one cannot forget the run Macee Flores made in getting within only two wins of a region singles title. Also, Calloway’s Bazzell boys were able to advance after emerging from a grueling match with the Tiger tandem of Peter Kerrick/Bryce Kough. That finally ended with the Bazzells taking the match in three sets with a 10-7 win in the final-set tie-breaker.
Both Calloway Head Coach Brenden Thomas and Murray High Head Coach Denise Whitaker have said that they believe last year’s experience will serve their teams well this season and that seems to have been the case as both squads have beaten teams this year that took regular season wins against them last spring.
