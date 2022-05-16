MURRAY — The seasons for the Calloway County and Murray High tennis programs have entered their respective home stretches.
Starting today, those teams will enter the postseason as the Region 1 Tournament arrives. Matches will be conducted at multiple sites throughout the Paducah area with McCracken County High School serving as the official host. In the past, facilities at Lone Oak, Noble Park, Paducah Tilghman High School and West Kentucky Community & Technical College have been utilized in order to keep the event moving at a decent pace.
Calloway’s Issac Schwepker returns to try and repeat his performance from last season when he advanced to the state tournament in boys singles. He is also part of a Lakers’ boys squad that lost only two matches as a team this season.
However, much opportunity exists in this event as numerous matches for the local teams this season, both on the doubles and singles sides, have been close, some even requiring extra games and tie-breakers before deciding the winners.
The tournament continues through the remainder of the week. Once the event concludes, the surviving players and teams will have a week to prepare for the state tournament May 31-June 2 at Top Seed Tennis Club in Nicholasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.