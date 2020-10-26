DRAFFENVILLE – Calloway County’s loss Saturday in the finals of the 4th District Volleyball Tournament may have been disappointing to the Lady Lakers, but it was not the most painful in the world.
It did not end their season. A win over Christian Fellowship earlier in the week at Marshall County High School meant that no matter what happened Saturday, the Lady Lakers’ season would continue for at least one more match.
That next match happens tonight when the Lady Lakers meet District 1 champion Carlisle County in the opening round of the Region 1 Tournament at McCracken County High School in Paducah. The Lady Lakers enter the 7:30 match with a record of 5-6 on the season, while the Lady Comets carry a 10-6 mark into the match.
Lady Lakers Head Coach Lindsey Jones said Sunday that Carlisle is not a program with which she and her team are very familiar.
“We haven’t played them in a few years,” Jones said.
Saturday, the Lady Lakers started slow against host Marshall County in dropping the match in straight sets. However, the Lady Lakers did play better as the match continued.
After dropping the only set 25-7, then the second set 25-13, the Lady Lakers were competitive in the third frame before the Lady Marshals emerged a 25-18 winner.
The Lady Marshals notched their 12th win of the season against five defeats. Calloway has been hampered this season by having several matches canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which accounts for why the Lady Lakers have not played as many matches as most of the teams on their schedule.
As far as common opponents, both Carlisle and Calloway have played Hickman County of District 1. The Lady Comets played the Lady Falcons three times, splitting the regular season matches before winning last week’s district title match in Bardwell in four sets, 25-14, 25-10,24-26, 25-13.
Calloway faced the Lady Falcons once and emerged with a straight-sets win by scores of 25-19, 25-15, 25-13 at Murray.
Tonight’s winner will advance to face the winner of a contest between Ballard Memorial and Paducah Tilghman.
