MURRAY —The McCracken County Lady Mustangs trotted into Taylor Gymnasium /Rechelle Turner Court Monday night and took care of business, beating the Murray High Lady Tigers 47-14.
As a top-three team in the state, McCracken (24-1) needed just one half to get the game to a running clock.
With just two minutes elapsed in the first quarter of the game, the Lady Mustangs had a 12-0 lead, on their way to allowing just a single score in the opening quarter. They would end up shutting down Murray junior Alyssa Daughrity by holding her to just four points, while keeping the Lady Tigers (4-17) from being able to mount much offense.
Seventh-grade guard Kaydence Kindle led the way for the Lady Tigers, scoring five points against a quick and athletic McCracken team, while her teammate, junior guard Riley Campbell, added four.
The Lady Mustangs of former Calloway County Head Coach and Murray State player Scott Sivills are known for their defense and they limited Murray High to only 14 attempted field goals, getting defensive takeaways before the Lady Tigers could shoot.
After scoring seven points in the first three periods, Kindle scored four for the Lady Tigers in the fourth quarter, leading to a seven-point swing at the start of the quarter before McCracken took control once again to finish off the victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.