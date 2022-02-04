MURRAY — Murray High's bid to sweep Region 1 in swimming has been pushed back one day.
Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield said tonight that the meet at Hopkinsville High School, originally scheduled for Saturday, will now be on Sunday. Murray High will be looking to defend its region boys and girls team titles from last year. That marked the first time Murray High had swept the region in swimming.
Greenfield said that the original plan was to have preliminary rounds on Sunday and the finals on Monday night. That was changed to an all-Sunday affair with the only events being final heats with no preliminary races.
