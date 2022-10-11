Region girls 1

Murray High's Kyra Jones (white) and McCracken County's Addy Green engage in a physical battle for the ball Monday during the Kentucky Region 1 Girls Soccer Tournament at Mercy Health Field in Paducah.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

PADUCAH — Throughout the second half of Monday’s Kentucky Region 1 Girls Soccer Tournament contest, Murray High had the better of the action against host McCracken County.

The Lady Tigers tied the match with a goal in the opening six minutes, then had numerous chances to take the lead, but could never get the foot on a ball in front of the McCracken goal. And as so often happens in close matches, the Lady Mustangs made the one really good opportunity they had in the final 40 minutes count as Natalie Cryts shoveled ball into the net after teammate Natalie Taylor had moved it behind the Murray High defense with a little less than 20 minutes left to give McCracken a 2-1 win, ending the Lady Tigers’ season at 15-6.