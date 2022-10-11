PADUCAH — Throughout the second half of Monday’s Kentucky Region 1 Girls Soccer Tournament contest, Murray High had the better of the action against host McCracken County.
The Lady Tigers tied the match with a goal in the opening six minutes, then had numerous chances to take the lead, but could never get the foot on a ball in front of the McCracken goal. And as so often happens in close matches, the Lady Mustangs made the one really good opportunity they had in the final 40 minutes count as Natalie Cryts shoveled ball into the net after teammate Natalie Taylor had moved it behind the Murray High defense with a little less than 20 minutes left to give McCracken a 2-1 win, ending the Lady Tigers’ season at 15-6.
“We needed another goal in the back of the net,” said Murray High Head Coach Shauna Traylor, whose team will probably have bad dreams about three plays in particular, two from corner kicks and one off a baseline drive by forward Kallen Fuller. All of those ended in the ball becoming a pinball at the mouth of the McCracken net but without really clean shots being taken.
“We had a lot of opportunities (in the second half). On a couple of them, even the referee came over and asked, ‘How in the world did that not go in the back of the net?’ We’ve just got to have something go in the back of the net for us.”
One shot did go into the net for the Lady Tigers and it came with 34:33 left in the match on a Fuller baseline drive that led to her cross from the right side to a wide-open Kyra Jones to tie the score at 1-1. McCracken (16-3) had taken the lead with less than eight minutes left before halftime when Taylor scored after teammate Audrey Estes was able to move the ball deep into the Murray High and find Taylor in front of the goal.
Murray High keeper Ella Parker was outstanding all night, making several outstanding plays, including a save of a penalty kick with about 25 minutes left in the first half. At the other end, McCracken’s Karsyn Allard was as good, not only saving several shots but making sure loose balls did not remain loose for long in front of her goal.
The toughest part for Traylor and her team is that Monday marked the end of the line for a large class of eight seniors. Those players are: Anastasia Bryson; Riley Campbell; Jayln Fuqua; Makayla Galyean; Madeline Howell; Peyton Wray, as well Fuller and Jones.
“I wanted it for them. I’ve had this year circled for a long time,” Traylor said. “I knew we had a possibility of getting to the regional championship and that we could’ve gone on from there.”
Murray High reached the region tourney this year after not advancing past last year’s 2nd District Tournament.
