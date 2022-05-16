MURRAY — Perhaps they could be called the “games so big, they had to move them out of Calloway County.”
Maybe not.
However, one thing will be certain later tonight in the Marshall County community of Draffenville. The baseball and softball seasons for Calloway County and Murray High will be at stake as not one, but two Crosstown showdowns are on the docket in the 4th District Tournament.
The baseball teams take the spotlight first with Calloway and Murray High taking the field with a 6 p.m. first pitch at Marshals Field. Perhaps that game will be entering its waning stages when the softball teams begin engaging in their battle at 7:30 p.m. at Lady Marshals Field.
Both games follow the same pattern, the only difference being that each of the respective schools owns a sweep from the regular season. On the baseball side, it was Murray High’s Tigers winning both games with the Lakers in a span of three days two weeks ago by scores of 7-1 at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park and 9-3 at Laker Field. On the softball side, it was the defending district champion Lady Lakers sweeping those games by scores of 8-3 at Calloway and 3-0 at Lady Tiger Field.
However, with the nature of these rivalries, everyone knows to throw the records away. For years, both sports have seen teams that were swept in the regular season come back and make all of the big plays in the all-important rubber match. There also have been several situations where teams that win the regular-season games by rather significant margins have to fight a lot harder in that third game, but still survive.
Both contests are full of intrigue.
On the baseball side, Murray High (13-13) has increased its stock dramatically by winning six of its last seven games, including both games against Calloway. Those wins have come since a gut-wrenching loss to Marshall at Draffenville in which the Tigers were swept over three days by the Marshals.
However, the Lakers (11-17) are entering the postseason as one of the most unpredictable teams in Region 1. While the Lakers have looked rough at times, they own wins against some of the best programs in western Kentucky (Owensboro Apollo and Christian County come to mind) and more than have enough offensive pop to win games in May.
The softball contest has a similar situation. Calloway (16-10-1) took third place in the Kentucky Class 2A state tournament in April, after winning it in 2021, then came back to western Kentucky and was hammered by Marshall, which is why Calloway has to play tonight. The Lady Lakers also 10-runned Kentucky All “A” Region 2 champion Lyon County this past week.
The Lady Tigers (7-13) have had issues with consistency but have the ability to win, plus are heading into tonight knowing they significantly cut the margin between themselves and the Lady Lakers from the first game in March and the second meeting in April.
Tonight’s survivors will have about 24 hours to prepare for their respective district championship games. The softball title game will start Tuesday’s action in Draffenville at 5:30 p.m., with the baseball title matchup following at 7 p.m.
