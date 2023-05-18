Rogers out at Murray High

Murray High Head Softball Coach Jonathan Rogers directs his team during a game this season at Lady Tiger Field.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY —In somewhat of a surprising development, first year Murray High Head Softball Coach Jonathan Rogers will not be coaching the Lady Tigers next season.

Rogers led the Tigers to an 11-13 record this season, an improvement on their 7-14 mark in the 2022 campaign. Murray High’s season ended Monday with a 4-2 loss to eventual champion Marshall County in the first round of the 4th District Tournament at Lady Tiger Field. This came after the Lady Marshals had won both regular season meetings with Murray High by the 10-run rule after five innings.

