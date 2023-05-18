MURRAY —In somewhat of a surprising development, first year Murray High Head Softball Coach Jonathan Rogers will not be coaching the Lady Tigers next season.
Rogers led the Tigers to an 11-13 record this season, an improvement on their 7-14 mark in the 2022 campaign. Murray High’s season ended Monday with a 4-2 loss to eventual champion Marshall County in the first round of the 4th District Tournament at Lady Tiger Field. This came after the Lady Marshals had won both regular season meetings with Murray High by the 10-run rule after five innings.
“It was not a surprise to me,” said Rogers. “I suspected before the season started that this would be my one and only year. I decline to comment as to why I believe that. However, I truly hope that whoever the next coach is will be around for more than one or two years and can establish a strong middle school program that will allow the high school program to be very successful for years to come.”
The Tigers offense improved in almost every category this season, except for the team batting average dipping .017 points from .246 in 2022 to .227 this season. With 49 more Lady Tigers crossing the plate this season, they scored 49 more runs, drove in 30 more runs and almost doubled their walk total.
Pitching production dropped a bit, however, as they gave up 26 more hits, 56 more runs and 13 more earned runs. They did record an increase in the strikeout total from 181 to 205, so not all bad from inside the circle.
The Tigers’ runs-per-game total came close to doubling, from 3.42 in 2022 to 5.3 in 2023. In contrast, they gave up 4.0 rpg last season, compared to 6.0 rpg this year. Fair to say then, that Murray’s offense improved almost universally, while the defense might have taken a slight step back.
Against Marshall on Monday, the Lady Tigers showed much improved play in the matchup as they had lost the two regular-season contests by a combined score of 25-2. However, they kept the game close all night, then scored two runs in the sixth inning and had a chance to tie the game.
“The middle school talent is bright,” Rogers said. “The middle school girls want to learn and with someone to continue building their fundamentals, they can achieve it. As for the high school team, like I said after our district game, there are several returning pieces that can make them a threat in the district and in the region.
“Lastly, it does make me sad and I’ll miss it but it will be okay. I believe everything happens for a reason. God has a plan and even though it’s not the plan that I had in store for myself, I’m at peace with it. I trust that he has closed one door to open another.”
The Ledger & Times did reach out to Murray High and the Murray Independent School District for comment but was told they do not discuss personnel matters publicly.
