MURRAY —The Fourth District Girls Basketball Tournament tipped off on Saturday afternoon for Calloway County. The Lady Lakers outscored the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles by five points at the free-throw line and that proved to be the difference as Calloway pulled out a 51-46 victory in the friendly confines of Jeffrey Gymnasium.
The two teams split their games in the regular season with each team holding serve on their home court.
Sayler Lowe scored the first points of the game on a well-executed baseline out-of-bounds play by the young Calloway squad (10-14). That bucket came one minute into the game and the Lady Lakers never trailed. Lowe posted a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double in front of the home crowd to lead the Lady Lakers to their first-round victory and a guaranteed spot in the regional tournament. CFS ended the year at 17-10.
Despite leading for virtually the entire contest, the win did not come easy. Lowe did not score another basket in the first half and picked up her third foul late in the second quarter. The Lady Lakers’ full-court defensive pressure and outstanding individual efforts from Reese Settle and Carson McReynolds harassed the Lady Eagles into 12 first-half turnovers and limited them to only five made field goals.
The Lady Lakers struggled shooting the ball in the second quarter but their defense held CFS without a field goal for the first seven minutes of the stanza. This allowed Calloway to build a nine-point lead. Settle and McReynolds helped out on the offensive end as well, finishing the opening half with five and four points respectively as Calloway took a 23-16 lead into the locker room.
Calloway Head Coach Maddie Waldrop kept Lowe on the bench to protect her from foul trouble at the start of the second half. Lowe would eventually foul out with less than a minute remaining in the physical affair.
Calloway built a double-digit lead in the third quarter but the pesky Lady Eagles would not go away. Jayden Jackson entered the game averaging six points per contest and had only scored three points as her CFS team entered the fourth quarter trailing 34-24. The scrappy guard scored 17 fourth-quarter points to finish with a game-high 20 to get her team within striking distance.
The game turned into a parade to the free-throw line as both teams were desperate to continue their season. The two teams combined for 65 attempts from the charity stripe and free-throw shooting eventually decided which team advanced. Calloway connected on 22 of their 35 free-throw attempts, while CFS only managed to knock down 17 of their 30 free throws.
Waldrop was pleased with her squad’s effort in the victory.
“I am proud of our girls for finding a way to win,” Waldrop said. “It wasn’t pretty, but our girls had a determined toughness about them. This time a year sacrifices are made, players step up, and the one focus is to win the game in front of you.”
