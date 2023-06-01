INDIANAPOLIS  — Last week, the National Federation of State High School Associations announced that the “one-and-one” scenario of free-throw shooting when a team reaches the “bonus” will be no more.

During the annual meeting in April, their rules committee met and approved the changes. Other adaptations that will be implemented are that two shots will be awarded for common fouls and the “bonus” will apply when a team reaches five fouls (instead of seven previously) and those team fouls will reset at the beginning of each quarter. 