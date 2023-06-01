INDIANAPOLIS — Last week, the National Federation of State High School Associations announced that the “one-and-one” scenario of free-throw shooting when a team reaches the “bonus” will be no more.
During the annual meeting in April, their rules committee met and approved the changes. Other adaptations that will be implemented are that two shots will be awarded for common fouls and the “bonus” will apply when a team reaches five fouls (instead of seven previously) and those team fouls will reset at the beginning of each quarter.
The organization explained their reasoning via a press release last Monday:
“The rules committee studied data that showed higher injury rates on rebounding situations and saw this as an opportunity to reduce opportunities for rough play during rebounds,” said Lindsey Atkinson, NFHS Director of Sports and liaison to the Basketball Rules Committee. “Additionally, resetting the fouls each quarter will improve game flow and allow teams to adjust their play by not carrying foul totals to quarters two and four.”
Among other notable and important rule changes that were announced via the release were:
Rule 2-1-3 establishes the official placement of a shot clock operator at the scorer’s table for those states utilizing the shot clock.
Rule 3-4-5 clarifies that multiple styles of uniform bottoms may be worn by teammates, but they must all be like-colored and adhere to uniform rules outlined in Rule 3-6-2 regarding logos and trademarks.
Rule 3-5-6 addresses undershirts and allows teams to wear a single solid color or solid black for visiting teams with dark jerseys. This provides an opportunity for schools with hard-to-find colors to have all players wear a black undershirt.
Rule 9-3-3 was amended to allow a player to step out of bounds and return to the court if the player gains no advantage. A player is penalized only if, after returning inbounds, the player is the first to touch the ball or avoids a violation.
“I think that this rule will be good for the game,” said seven-year Murray High Head Boys Basketball coach Dior Curtis. “Resetting the fouls each quarter will allow teams to be more strategic in certain situations knowing the foul count will reset. Coaches still have to be conscientious of personal fouls, but deeper teams could have more of an advantage.”
Fifth-year Lady Tiger Head Coach Tom Foust echoed Curtis’ sentiments about the change.
“I’m good with the rule changing to be aligned with the next level and women’s college hoops. I’m interested to see if this affects the way some games are officiated in different situations. I think one of the bigger impacts will be when teams choose to foul when down late. For us, I believe we would look at those scenarios even more and be prepared with an even more aggressive defensive audible.”
