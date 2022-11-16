Schumacher signing

Calloway County soccer standout Addi Schumacher, second from left, signs a National Letter-of-Intent to play at Bethel University Tuesday during a ceremony at Calloway County High School library. Watching her put her signature to paper are, from far left, sister Avery, mother Krista and father Casey.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — One day after three Calloway County High School student-athletes signed letters-of-intent to continue their careers at the collegiate level, another letter-signing ceremony was required on Tuesday.

This time it was soccer standout Addi Schumacher finalizing her commitment to nearby Bethel University in a ceremony attended by not only her Lady Laker soccer teammates, but also her teammates on the Calloway girls basketball team. Family, friends, as well as coaches and school officials, also helped her audience grow to a large number inside the Calloway library.