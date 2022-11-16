MURRAY — One day after three Calloway County High School student-athletes signed letters-of-intent to continue their careers at the collegiate level, another letter-signing ceremony was required on Tuesday.
This time it was soccer standout Addi Schumacher finalizing her commitment to nearby Bethel University in a ceremony attended by not only her Lady Laker soccer teammates, but also her teammates on the Calloway girls basketball team. Family, friends, as well as coaches and school officials, also helped her audience grow to a large number inside the Calloway library.
Baseball players Braden Pingel and Cadwell Turner signed with Rend Lake College Monday, while softball player Carson McReynolds signed with Dyersburg State Community College at the same time.
“Look around this room! Look at how loved you are!” observed Schumacher’s head coach this past season, Tim Stark, who was in his first year with the Lady Lakers and guided them to their second straight Kentucky 2A Sectional 1 title. “I think that this is not only a testament to you, but to the raising you had from your family.
“What a great testimony this is!”
Schumacher has been a fixture with the Lady Lakers program for seven years. Bethel Assistant Coach Armando Guell Castro, who attended Tuesday’s ceremony, said he has been following Schumacher’s progress for a long time.
“I lived in Paducah for five years and was the technical director for the Pumas Soccer Club and my job was to follow all of the young talent that is here in western Kentucky. In 2019, which was my last season with Paducah Tilghman, I had already started working with Bethel and I started hearing about this red-haired girl,” Castro said. “Not surprisingly, we got killed by Calloway that year, but it was so fun to watch her and one of the things that I’m always looking for (while recruiting) is players that are fun to watch and have that effort, that extra, and Addi has it.”
In signing with Bethel, Schumacher, who was used as both a forward and midfielder during her Lady Lakers career, will reunite with former Lady Laker standout Elle Carson.
In addressing the audience Tuesday, Schumacher was in a thanking mood.
“To start, to my parents (Casey and Krista) for taking me to all of my practices and tournaments and not only helping me to be the best soccer player I can be, but also the best person I can be,” she started. “I want to thank my sister (Avery) for just enduring hundreds of hours of car rides to tournaments and having to listen to all of the pregame speeches on the way there and the not-so-fun postgame speeches.
“I want to thank the rest of my family and my friends for being my biggest supporters and my coaches … Tim Stark, Destiny White, Darren Jones (a Murray High assistant who was her first travel team coach), Shauna Traylor (Murray High head coach who also coached her in travel ball), Andy Pagel (Marshall County assistant), Casey Naber (Calloway assistant), Jeremy Stom (Calloway assistant) and Jason Carson (Calloway assistant).
“Thank you also to my teachers and administrators for helping me get to where I am today.”
