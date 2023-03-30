MURRAY — Coach Krysten Sebby’s Murray High School track and field teams hosted the Murray Quad meet Tuesday evening. The Tigers and Lady Tigers showcased their depth en route to respective runner-up finishes in the five-team event.
Sebby is seeing growth out of her young team early in the track and field season.
“We are making the improvements that we need,” Sebby said. “but still a lot of work to be done. That doesn’t take away from those that either set a personal best last night or those that had to grind it out being in events so close together.”
The Murray High girl’s team scored in all but one event in a narrow defeat at the hands of Trigg County. Trigg County scored 146 points to the Lady Tigers’ 140. Graves County was a distant third with 71 followed by Marshall County’s 33 points and Henderson County’s total of 15.
Jade Green won the 1600-meter run and the 800-meter run, while the 4x100-meter relay team of Canyon Bourque, Kendyll English, Jenna Turley and Ashley Vonnahme snagged the only other first-place finish for Murray High. Leah Jenkins finished right behind Green for second place in the 1600 and Allie Vonnahme claimed the runner-up spot in the 800.
The same quartet that won the 4x100 relay came in second in the 4x200-meter relay. English and Bourque finished second and fourth, respectively, in the individual 200-meter dash while their teammate, Madyson Martin, earned a third-place showing in the 100-meter dash.
Alyssa Watkins hurdles her way to the runner-up spot in the 100-meter hurdles with Turley close behind in third. Watkins also scored with a fifth-place finish in the 400-meter dash. Murray High’s 4x400-meter relay team came in second to close out the running events.
The versatile Allie Vonnahme added a third-place finish in the shot put and a fourth-place showing in the discus to the points she earned in the 800. Isabelle Bourne claimed second place in the long jump, while Meg Robinson and Flora Falwell tied for third in the pole vault. Makayla Alderman rounded out the scoring for the Lady Tigers by finishing third in the discus and fourth in the shot put.
In boy’s action, the Tigers earned 144.5 points and were edged out by first-place McCracken County’s 157.5 points. Graves County, Trigg County, and Henderson County rounded out the field.
Sebby’s squad received first-place finishes from Wyatt Buffington in the discus, Zavion Carman in the 200, and Preston Key in the 400. Christian Seavers claimed the runner-up soot in the 100 and the 200, while Jayden Curtis and Acey Striclyin secured second in the long jump and high jump respectively. Carman tied Striclyin to tack on a second-place finish in the high jump to his individual 200 victory.
The 4x200 relay team of Cortino Allen, Kamden Hudspeth, Key and Seavers came in second and then Curtis joined the trio of Allen, Hudspeth, and Seavers to snag another runner-up finish in the 4x100. Allen scored with a fifth-place showing in the individual 100 and the Murray High 4x400 relay team earned points with a third-place finish.
Ben Cauley grabbed points in the 1600 and the 800. Cauley placed 10th in the 1600 and eighth in the 800. Teammate Jimmy Kjellberg placed sixth in the 800. Hank Fronza scored with a 10th-place finish in the 400. The 4x400 relay team seized third place to close out the running events.
Buffington claimed second in the shot put with Ben Davis coming in third. Jesus Figueroa placed third in the discus. Max Rosa soared to a third-place finish in the pole vault, while Cooper Cunningham earned a sixth-place finish in the event. Brady Burkeen rounded out the scoring with a seventh-place showing in the long jump.
