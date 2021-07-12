MURRAY — The 2021 season for the Calloway County Lady Lakers softball team was big in many ways.
At the top of the list was a state championship, the inaugural Kentucky Class 2A title that was won in April. That came as part of a season that saw the Lady Lakers win a record 26 games and fall just one win short of the overall state tournament.
And at the end of that run, Region 1 had taken notice of Calloway’s work, giving its two highest individual honors to Lady Laker representatives. Shortstop Adison Hicks was named Player of the Year and Head Coach Kady Arant was named Coach of the Year.
Hicks was also a Second Team All-State selection.
“It was incredibly overwhelming,” Arant said, indicating that, to her, while those were individual honors, they also serve as team awards. “It’s really integral. We all play our part. It’s one way for Calloway to be put on the map and that’s the big goal for me here.
“I want Calloway to be recognized.”
Hicks had a monster season for the Lady Lakers, batting well above the .500 mark. She also set six individual Calloway records.
That effort allowed Hicks, a junior, to have a spot in the Kentucky East-West All-Star Series that was played at South Warren High School near Bowling Green in late June. Arant said she watched all of the games and said Hicks played well.
She said Hicks had a good series defensively, but despite hitting the ball hard during her time in the event, she did not reach base many times because those at-bats usually ended in balls hit directly to a fielder. However, her efforts were noticed.
Hicks was named her team’s recipient for the Mark O’Brien Spirit of Competition Award. Each of the four teams had a player receive this honor.
“That’s voted on by the coaches, so this was one of those times where I felt like the entire state was looking at our program. That’s huge,” Arant said.
Hicks will be one of three seniors returning for a Lady Laker squad that is losing only three players to graduation this year. However, the success for Calloway in 2021 is perhaps more impressive when looking at the sheer numbers within the program.
The Lady Lakers fielded only 16 players, which was one of the smallest rosters in a traditionally stacked Region 1.
“I only had 16 kids total come out, seventh grade through 12th grade. You look at (fellow Fourth District foe) Marshall County and they have triple that. You look at (state superpower) McCracken County and they can do a JV team, freshman team and a varsity team. We just don’t have numbers like that,” said Arant, whose team countered that apparent disadvantage by finding a way to make it work in its favor.
And this is fully exhibited during the warm-up time before games. Calloway assistant coaches Christian Cox and Steve Pember do not just hit the ball for their players to field, they send shots at them that are so hard that they might surpass Major League Baseball practices.
That, Arant said, is how she tells her players, regardless of age, that she values every one of them.
“It’s one of those things where if you’re ready for anything in warm-ups, then the game actually feels a little easier,” she said, adding that the players are not specializing in one position. “My kids have to be able to play two or three different positions because we don’t have the numbers to support you being only a primary outfielder or infielder. So my approach is for all of the kids to go to the outfield (and face shots from Pember) and every single kid goes to the infield (where Cox, who played at Murray State, is waiting to launch hard blasts of her own) and that, one, makes you a better team all around and, two, it makes us more versatile.
“But I also think that instills confidence in our kids because when you treat them all the same way— and this goes for varsity or junior varsity — and they all do the same practice and the same things as every other kid, I think that’s huge.
“When I walked into this program (four years earlier), I wanted to make sure that everybody understood that everything was based on fairness and it’s about who deserves to play. It’s about doing what’s best for the team. So when you treat all of the kids the same in practice and you tell them that they’re good enough and they’re worth your time, I have seen a huge confidence boost as time has gone on.”
There also was one more honor bestowed on the Lady Lakers this season and it is one Arant said may be the most meaningful. It was the Region 1 Citizenship Award, which Calloway was given for the second straight time.
“I’m incredibly proud of that award,” she said. “Winning it for the second time in a row like that, I’d like to think it’s because people recognize that we’re a class act and that we’re here for the right reasons, that the kids are good competitors, but also nice kids.
“I’d like to also think it’s because of the way they respect their coaches and other coaches, their families, fans and umpires. All of that shows”
