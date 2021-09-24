MURRAY — It was not an ideal situation in which Calloway County found itself Thursday as it prepared to meet 2nd District opponent and defending Region 1 girls soccer champion Marshall County.
The COVID-19 protocol bug had returned after a few weeks but that was not even close to being the biggest issue. That only affected two players.
No, the most imposing matter facing Head Coach Savana Thielen’s team was knowing it would be missing four key players due to injuries. So she did something she admits she does not like doing — went defensive by going to what is known as a low-pressure attack.
The result was fewer scoring chances but it also prevented the high-powered Lady Marshals from turning this into a runaway as they won, 3-0, Thursday by two goals fewer than their victory in the early part of the season in Draffenville.
“It was that or try to attack and not know what was going to happen on defense, so we played the low pressure and packed it in on then a little bit, and most of their shots were from outside of the 18 (yard marker), which is fine,” said Thielen, whose team (8-10) entered Thursday’s match at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex missing senior forward Rylee McCallon (concussion protocols), freshman forward Rylie Lencki (knee that was examined earlier this week with results pending), senior defender McKenzie Love (back) and freshman defender Lexi McClure (multiple ailments).
“So I thought 3-0 was actually good and we felt like a team, collectively, it could have been better. We had some mental lapses in the last five minutes of the fist half and the first five minutes of the second half. But we came to practice (Wednesday) with the idea of ‘Alright, what are we going to do to get around these injuries?’ So we decided to go to more of a low-pressure type of situation. Now, that’s just one day of using that formation so we may need to do a little more work on it before districts.”
Marshall (15-3), featuring some of the fastest and most skilled forwards in western Kentucky, actually seemed frustrated at times in the first half as the extra defenders kept poking the ball away before the Lady Marshals could get the ball to a point that they could score.
That ended in the final four minutes of the first half when Zoe Maxlow was able to put the ball past Calloway goal-keeper Sunny Clark for what would be the winning goal at 1-0. Mia Teague would add the second goal just minutes into the second half before Maxlow finished the scoring later in the match.
While Clark did surrender three goals, she prevented a multitude of others, finishing with 16 saves, some of which were of the spectacular variety.
“She did really well. I was really proud of her,” Thielen said.
