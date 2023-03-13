LEXINGTON — Former Calloway County Head Girls Basketball Coach and former Murray State men’s standout Scott Sivills guided his McCracken County girls’ squad to the doorstep of greatness Saturday.
Unfortunately, an old nemesis to western Kentucky squads was standing in the way. Sacred Heart Academy of Louisville was simply too much in Saturday night’s championship game of the Mingua Beef Jerky Kentucky Girls State Tournament at Rupp Arena. The two-time defending state champion Valkyries had a dream night from the field, shooting more than 70%, missing only 11 shots, to overwhelm McCracken and future Murray State player Destiny Thomas, 68-53, to end the Lady Mustangs’ run at 35-3.
This is the farthest Sivills has taken a team in his 25 years as a head coach. He led Calloway to the Sweet 16 three times in his 17 years with the Lady Lakers, the deepest state run coming in 2011 when they reached the Final Four before running into eventual state champion Rockcastle County at Bowling Green. That Calloway team (32-2) was led by eventual West Virginia player Averee Fields.
McCracken seemed to be in good position to handle Sacred Heart, who had looked sluggish during the tournament. The Lady Mustangs beat Henderson County, 57-40, in Saturday morning’s semifinals, while the Valkyries looked vulnerable in surviving George Rogers Clark, 57-53, in the other semi.
However, that Sacred Heart team was nowhere to be found Saturday night as it took an early lead and kept on shooting its way to a bigger advantage as the night continued.
McCracken closed on a positive note, shooting more than 50% from the field in the fourth quarter as it tried to make a last-ditch comeback, but the Valkyries easily rejected the charge.
Thomas ended her McCracken career with nine points. She opened the tourney with a 27-point performance in a blowout of Bethlehem (Bardstown) on Thursday. She had 10 in a hard-fought 51-47 win over Ashland Paul Blazer Friday night. She helped send the Lady Mustangs into Saturday’s title game by scoring 17. Thomas was named to the all-tournament team.
This is the second time in the Valkyries’ three-year run that they have defeated a Region 1 team for the title. The first of those crowns came in controversial fashion as Sacred Heart benefited from a no-call on a play where current Murray State guard Cayson Conner was knocked to the floor on a pass near the sideline in the final two seconds of the fourth quarter that would have at least given Marshall County a chance to send the game to overtime, but instead resulted in a 49-47 loss.
Saturday night, though, there was no doubt. Sacred Heart hit 71.7% of its shots, with guard ZaKiyah Johnson tying a state title game record with 30 points, putting her with former Western Kentucky star Clemette Haskins when she set the mark at Warren Central.
