LEXINGTON — Former Calloway County Head Girls Basketball Coach and former Murray State men’s standout Scott Sivills guided his McCracken County girls’ squad to the doorstep of greatness Saturday.

Unfortunately, an old nemesis to western Kentucky squads was standing in the way. Sacred Heart Academy of Louisville was simply too much in Saturday night’s championship game of the Mingua Beef Jerky Kentucky Girls State Tournament at Rupp Arena. The two-time defending state champion Valkyries had a dream night from the field, shooting more than 70%, missing only 11 shots, to overwhelm McCracken and future Murray State player Destiny Thomas, 68-53, to end the Lady Mustangs’ run at 35-3.

Tags

Recommended for you