MURRAY — Former Murray State standout and Calloway County Head Girls Basketball Coach Scott Sivills is taking his McCracken County team to the state tournament for the second straight year.

Sivills, who led the Lady Lakers to three Region 1 championships before heading to Paducah eight years ago to take over McCracken, will lead the Lady Mustangs into Rupp Arena in Lexington on Thursday afternoon for a meeting with Bardstown’s Bethlehem program. McCracken is 32-2 this season, on the heels of a 31-2 campaign last season that ended in the first round of state with a loss to Pulaski Southwestern.

