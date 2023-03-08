MURRAY — Former Murray State standout and Calloway County Head Girls Basketball Coach Scott Sivills is taking his McCracken County team to the state tournament for the second straight year.
Sivills, who led the Lady Lakers to three Region 1 championships before heading to Paducah eight years ago to take over McCracken, will lead the Lady Mustangs into Rupp Arena in Lexington on Thursday afternoon for a meeting with Bardstown’s Bethlehem program. McCracken is 32-2 this season, on the heels of a 31-2 campaign last season that ended in the first round of state with a loss to Pulaski Southwestern.
This year, Sivills and his team, ranked in the top five of the commonwealth all season, are seeking a longer stay.
“We’re excited about (this) week. We think we have a chance to get up there and win some ballgames,” Sivills said Sunday afternoon as he arrived at a place he knows well, the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus, to watch McCracken’s boys team defeat Mayfield for its third region title in four years.
It was on that floor less than 24 hours earlier that Sivills’ Lady Mustangs destroyed long-time nemesis Marshall County, 61-19, for their second straight title. Before last season, McCracken had faced Marshall several times in the regional, only to fall short, once in a championship game. Now, McCracken has beaten the Lady Marshals in a regional in consecutive seasons.
It was also at the CFSB Center that Sivills led Calloway to the three region titles he won in a 17-year tenure. He answered McCracken’s call in 2015 and said he has been very pleased with the results that have followed for he and his family.
“We are very appreciative for what we had here in Murray, but it’s paid off,” he said of how both of his sons, Will and Jackson, both played in a state tournament for McCracken. Thursday, daughter Caroline will step onto the floor of Rupp as a starting forward for McCracken, under Scott’s guidance, for the second straight year.
“Getting to Rupp is a dream for a player and a coach. Having a daughter with me on the floor at the same time? I’m very honored and blessed,” Scott said. “So I’ve got a daughter playing there last year and again this year, both boys played there. It’s a Sivills family tradition, and my uncle (Buddy) took Trigg County (to a state boys tourney) in the early 1970s, so these are exciting times.”
Murray State fans are not only taking interest in this week’s venture to Rupp because of the former men’s team forward who developed a reputation for being one of the most physical players in the Ohio Valley Conference during his time as a player. But also because one of his players is being closely watched as guard/forward Destiny Thomas will be joining Head Coach Rechelle Turner’s Murray State team next season.
Thomas already has earned honors in her senior season, being named Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches Region 1 Player of the Year (Sivills was named Coach of the Year) and is also seen as having a good chance for All-State honors late this month. She was named Most Valuable Player of last week’s regional.
The younger sister of Racer senior guard and fan favorite Rod Thomas, she enters Thursday’s game averaging 18.4 ppg and is second only to Murray High center Alyssa Daughrity for best field-goal percentage in the state at 64.1% and is hitting 80.9% of her free throws, 17th in the state.
“Oh my gosh! She’s a special player, a special kid,” Scott said of Destiny as he led into a prediction. “She will have a major impact from the first day she walks on this campus, so we’re looking forward to watching her play and be a Racer For Life. She knows how to play (as far as the physical and fast Missouri Valley Conference goes) and we’ve talked about what to expect. She’s an inside/outside player and can play any position.
“Murray is going to be very excited about having her the next four years.”
