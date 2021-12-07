MURRAY — Last year, everything came full circle for the Murray High swim team.
Both the Tigers and Lady Tigers won Region 1 championships. Prior to that, no Murray High team had won a regional title.
This accomplishment was the result of many hours of practice and training as the girls and boys programs had steadily made progress, sending numerous swimmers to the state meet, some as regional champions of individual events.
Now, Murray High wants a repeat and Head Coach Sara Smith does not see any reason for that not to happen this season.
“We’ve now reached the harder part of training and, during those practices, I just keep reminding them of our goals and why we’re doing the things we’re doing,” said Smith, who is in her third year at the Murray High helm.
“We just need to keep pushing through so we can keep having the success of the past.”
Murray High did lose key pieces from last year’s history-making season with the graduation of Daniel Klukan, Hanna Scott, Ashkhan Nabavi, Julianne Schmitz and Nicholas Mitchum. They helped account for winning six events in the regional at Hopkinsville.
However, it appears that this program has reached a stage where it does not replace pieces, but reloads them. During last week’s opening meet to the 2021-22 season at Madisonville-North Hopkins, Murray High swimmers won every event except one in easily defeating the host Maroons and Hopkins County Central.
“And I was kind of surprised with how well we did,” Smith said of the win. Murray High won the boys’ side by a 113-57 score over MNH, last year’s region runner-up. The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Maroons by a 145-68 score.
“Considering that most (of the Murray High swimmers) took five days off for Thanksgiving, I was very pleased with how they did. Most of them did not have access to a pool over the break (the meet came after students had resumed classes following Thanksgiving). We did really well and both teams won by quite a margin, so it was good.”
The Murray High teams also seem to have developed their coach’s personality. Smith was a standout performer in her native Indiana, starting at age of 10, then took her talents to a strong Ball State program in Muncie, Indiana, where she obtained her masters degree in coaching education in 2012.
She also made a big mark on the Cardinals program. Formerly known as “Sara Hostetler,” Smith ranks third on the Ball State list for fastest-ever times in the women’s 100-meter butterfly. So she knew something about success before she came to Murray High.
“And we had a decent team when I got here,” Smith said. “I think the boys had been second in our region as a team, but having both of our teams win the region was a really big accomplishment for us.”
This year, Murray High only has two seniors but they are powerful. On the boys’ side, Isaac Bourne was part of the 200-meter freestyle relay and 200-meter medley relay teams that won the region title. Prior to last week’s meet at Madisonville, Bourne signed a National Letter-of-Intent with NCAA Division 2 representative Ouchita Baptist University, which is in western Arkansas.
On the girls’ side, Katelynn Stanczyk won the 200-yard free and 100 backstroke in last season’s regional. She also was part of 200-yard medley and 400-yard free relay teams that also won region crowns. Stanczyk is expected to ink her own college letter soon.
Meg Robinson won the region’s 200 IM and 100 breaststroke events and returns this season, along with Jenna Turley (defending 50 free region champ) and Coral Brogan (100 fly region champ). All three joined Stanczyk on the region-winning relay teams as well.
The Lady Tigers also return Julianne Schmitz, Sasha Patel, Maya Reed and Amelie Johnson, all of whom medaled at regionals.
Gabe Turley returns on the boys’ side, along with Cooper Eye, Mason McCallum, John Outland and Peter Kerrick as swimmers who medaled at regionals.
Smith also said that internal recruiting of the school system has resulted in new faces joining the team this year, providing more depth. She also that her coaching the Murray Youth Swim Team since 2016 has also helped with producing a total team of 29 swimmers for Murray High this season.
Madisonville meet results
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay
1st - MUR-KY A 1:59.25 Stanczyk, Robinson, Brogan, Turley
MUR-KY B 2:11.62 Atkins, Faulkner, Tatum, Patel, Podrovitz
MUR-KY C 2:29.44 Bryant, Myers, Burkeen, Ellie
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
1st - MUR-KY 1:58.57 Outland, Peng, McCallum, Eye
Girls 200 Yard Free
1 Stanczyk, Katelynn MUR-KY 2:02.34, 2 Johnson, Amelie MUR-KY 2:05.96, 4 Bourne, Isabelle MUR-KY 2:24.75
Boys 200 Yard Free
1 Bourne, Isaac I MUR-KY 2:02.45 2 Eye, Cooper MUR-KY 2:04.12 3 McCallum, Mason S MUR-KY 2:14.33
Girls 200 Yard IM
1 Robinson, Meg 16 MUR-KY 2:28.64 2 Patel, Sasha MUR-KY 2:33.30 5 Podrovitz, Ava MUR-KY 3:07.52
Boys 200 Yard IM
1 Turley, Gabe MUR-KY 2:18.59 3 Peng, Ethan MUR-KY 2:30.09
Girls 100 Yard Fly
1 Brogan, Coral M MUR-KY 1:01.07 2 Johnson, Amelie MUR-KY 1:03.98 3 Myers, Kenzie MUR-KY 1:18.54
Boys 100 Yard Fly
1 Turley, Gabe MUR-KY 1:02.14
Girls 50 Yard Free
1 Turley, Jenna S MUR-KY 26.23 3 Reed, Maya MUR-KY 28.20 4 Atkins, Anne-Marie M MUR-KY 28.52 5 Bryant, Ella MUR-KY 32.55 6 Vega, Hayde MUR-KY 33.43 7 Bassett, Reilly MUR-KY 33.97 8 Bailey, Emiliy MUR-KY 34.87 12 Irvin, Alethea MUR-KY 37.92
Boys 50 Yard Free
1 Tobergte, Kellie MUR-KY 24.23 3 Outland, John MUR-KY 25.48 4 Cunha, Trevor MUR-KY 32.10 5 Sharp, Alex MUR-KY 33.91
Girls 100 Yard Free
1 Stanczyk, Katelynn MUR-KY 56.68 3 Faulkner, Tatum MUR-KY 1:08.74 5 Bailey, Emiliy MUR-KY 1:18.49 6 McCallum, Ashton MUR-KY 1:22.15 7 Vega, Hayde MUR-KY 1:22.39 8 Bassett, Reilly MUR-KY 1:24.77
Boys 100 Yard Free
1 Tobergte, Kellie MUR-KY 54.39 2 Bourne, Isaac I MUR-KY 54.57
Girls 500 Yard Free
1 Brogan, Coral M MUR-KY 5:33.54 3 Bourne, Isabelle MUR-KY 6:51.39 4 Myers, Kenzie MUR-KY 7:10.56
Boys 500 Yard Free
1 Eye, Cooper MUR-KY 5:40.85 3 McCallum, Mason S MUR-KY 6:00.20
Girls 200 Yard Free Relay
1 MUR-KY A 1:56.39 Turley, Patel, Atkins, Faulkner,
MUR-KY B X2:13.57 Vega, Reed,McCallum, Bryant
MUR-KY C X2:27.60 Irvin, Bassett, Bailey, Burkeen
Boys 200 Yard Free Relay
1 MUR-KY A 1:41.40 Turley, Outland, Bourne, Tobergte
Girls 100 Yard Back
1 Patel, Sasha MUR-KY 1:08.46 2 Atkins, Anne-Marie M MUR-KY 1:11.69 4 Podrovitz, Ava MUR-KY 1:23.84 5 Bryant, Ella MUR-KY 1:27.18
Boys 100 Yard Back
1 Outland, John MUR-KY 1:05.02; 3 Sharp, Alex MUR-KY 1:27.76
Girls 100 Yard Breast
1 Robinson, Meg 16 MUR-KY 1:20.15 3 Faulkner, Tatum MUR-KY 1:28.15 4 Maxwell, Peyton MUR-KY 1:29.03 8 McCallum, Ashton MUR-KY 1:47.93 9 Burkeen, Ellie MUR-KY 1:49.83
Boys 100 Yard Breast
Name Age Team Finals Time
2 Peng, Ethan MUR-KY 1:14.49
Girls 400 Yard Free Relay
1 MUR-KY A 3:58.05 Turley, Robinson, Meg, Brogan, Stanczyk
MUR-KY B 4:29.15 Johnson, Reed, Bourne, Podrovitz
MUR-KY C 5:18.17 Maxwell, Burkeen, McCallum, Myers
Boys 400 Yard Free Relay
1 MUR-KY A 3:49.62
Turley, Eye, Bourne, Tobergte
MUR-KY B 5:04.78 Cunha, Sharp, Peng, McCallum, Mason
