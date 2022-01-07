MURRAY —Thursday’s winter weather wreaked havoc with the local high school basketball slate.
Thursday’s Murray High girls game with Ballard Memorial at Taylor Gymnasium was postponed. Murray High Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield said no makeup date has been set for that game.
As for the remainder of the weekend, Greenfield said no decisions have been made on tonight’s scheduled doubleheader between Murray High and Christian County at Hopkinsville and the same is true for the Murray High boys’ appearance Saturday in the Mustang Madness event at McCracken County High School in Paducah. Murray High is scheduled to meet an undefeated Curie High School team from Chicago at 10:30 Saturday morning.
Thursday’s snow also threw a wrench into things for Calloway County in the Kentucky Class 2A Sectional 1 Tournament in Morganfield. Calloway’s boys were to have played Webster County Thursday, while the Lady Lakers were set to face Hopkins County Central tonight in games at Union County High School.
Those games have now been moved to Saturday with the Lakers facing Webster at 1:45 p.m. and the Lady Lakers playing Hop Central at 5:45. If road conditions are still poor on Saturday, those games will be moved to Sunday.
