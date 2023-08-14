MURRAY — Kentucky’s Class 2A soccer programs are having to fine-tune their games much earlier this season if they want a spot in the 2A Championships State Tournament in September.
The sectional rounds are happening about two weeks ahead of the past two seasons. For Calloway County’s two-time defending Sectional 1 girls champions, that meant having to be ready at the end of the first week of the regular season.
However, they were ready on Saturday, opening the defense of their title with a 4-1 win over Hopkins County Central at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex in Murray. That advances the Lady Lakers (now 2-1 overall) to next week’s semifinals.
“One of the first questions (the players) were asking today was, ‘Does this help get us back to 2A if we win today?’ So their minds were in the right spot and that goes along with our goals for the season. One of those is to get back to that 2A Final Four,” said Calloway Head Coach Tim Stark. “This is Step One in that. Now, we’ve got two more to go.”
There were some nervous moments early as the Lady Storm (0-2) did threaten the Calloway box and forced Lady Laker keeper Grace Barnes to make a couple of goal-saving plays in front of the net. Until the final 20 seconds of the match, though, the remainder of the action was mostly played on the Lady Storm’s side of the field.
Eventually, that pressure proved too much with freshman forward Raylee McClure scoring twice in the opening half on right-side shots from about 20 yards. The first came with 31:30 left in the first half off a loose ball with the second created by a KaeBre Gamble feed off a turnover in the Hop Central zone about three minutes before halftime.
Up 2-0, Calloway put the match away early in the second half with another freshman, Finely Lencki, scoring with a 20-yard drive with her left foot with 36:17 left, then using her right foot off a feed from older sister Rylie from about the same distance with 32:11 left for a 4-0 lead. Storm forward Lilly Armour broke up the shutout with a goal in the waning seconds.
“We played them last year in this tournament at their place (resulting in a hard-fought 3-1 win for the Lady Lakers at Mortons Gap) and we knew they were bringing back most of their defense, so it was going to be a battle,” Stark said, emphasizing the importance of McClure’s first goal. “That helped take the pressure off for us.”
Now, the Lady Lakers will wait until next Tuesday to return to 2A play with a visit to Union County at Morganfield. A win there would advance them to the title game with Webster County as the host two nights later in Dixon.
Lady Tigers split
in Mangold’s debut
OWENSBORO — With his team not able to play a single preseason scrimmage match due to rain, Murray High Girls Soccer Head Coach Michael Mangold and his Lady Tigers faced their first teams of the season Saturday in a very difficult venue — the highly-competitive DC Classic.
However, the Lady Tigers did not seem too bothered, promptly meeting the 2023 season with what most observers will say was a surprise, a 2-0 win over a highly-regarded South Warren team from the soccer-rich Bowling Green area. Then, while they did take a defeat in Game 2, it came by only a 2-0 score to the host program, Daviess County, a traditionally strong program. The Lady Panthers reached the state semifinals in 2017.
“We were just excited to get going. We didn’t get to play (last) week (due to rain), so the girls were ready to play,” Mangold said. “We came out for a 9:30 (a.m.) game with a lot of energy. We moved the ball well, we held our shape well, we attacked. We tried to play soccer the right way and, for the most part, I think we did that.”
Murray High scored its two goals against the Lady Spartans in the second half after Mangold said the Lady Tigers put heavy pressure on the South Warren net the final 20 minutes of the first half. Kendyll English used her height to take an Ava Flota corner kick and head it into the net less than a minute into the second half for the eventual winning goal. Later, Flota found the net from about 18 yards out after Hannah Elmore emerged with the ball after the Lady Tigers forced a turnover in the South Warren zone.
“We had really leaned on them late in that first half and I really felt that if we could get one, we’d be in the driver’s seat,” Mangold said of a match in which Lady Tiger keeper Ella Parker only faced two shots, saving both. “Our back line was phenomenal. I was really proud of that performance.”
Against DC, Mangold said Lady Tigers had scoring chances but could not find the net. The Lady Panthers were able to score with about 18 minutes left before halftime and added one more in the closing two minutes of the second half.
Boys Soccer
Tigers take 2 wins
in Webster tourney
DIXON — Eventually, Murray High will have a difficult match in boys’ soccer this season.
However, through two scrimmages and three regular-season matches, it has yet to happen as the Tigers dominated University Heights Academy and host Webster County Saturday in an event at Dixon. Murray High took wins of 6-0 and 6-1, respectively. The Tigers have now outscored their opponents, 39-1, going back to the preseason.
And they took the same road to success on Saturday, scoring big early.
Against UHA (0-3-1) on Saturday afternoon, Murray High led 4-0 at halftime on goals from Max Rosa, Kellen Crouch, Jimmy Kjellberg and Nick Clinton. Rosa and Kjellberg added their second goals in the second half. Murray High owned a 27-1 shots advantage with 19 of those attempts on goal.
Things were not much different Saturday night against the host Trojans (2-2), with the Tigers again leading 4-0 at the half on goals from Crouch, Kjellberg, Rosa and Nate Wyatt. Wyatt added his second of the night in the second half with Brodie Morris also finding the net. Murray High outshot the Trojans, 23-3 overall and 14-1 for attempts on goal.
