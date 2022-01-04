MAYFIELD — A local news source reported Monday that the head football coach’s position at one of the nation’s most successful programs is apparently open.
West Kentucky Star reported on its website that the head football coaching position at Mayfield High School has been posted as open by the Mayfield Independent School District. This means that Joe Morris, who has been head coach of the Cardinals since 1999 and has been rumored as getting set to retire is apparently taking that option.
Morris has led Mayfield to a 271-54 record in his 23 seasons and has won six state titles, five in Class A. His average record of 11-2 has also helped the program steadily climb the nation’s all-time wins list. At the conclusion of the 2021 season, Mayfield was tied for third with Massillon Washington (Ohio) in all-time wins nationally with 920 behind only Valdosta (Georgia) and Louisville Male.
Murray High won two of its last three meetings with Morris’ Mayfield teams, the last of those victories coming in mid-October, 25-21, at War Memorial Stadium.
That was also where the Tigers beat the Cards, 28-21, in double overtime, in 2020, also at War Memorial, in the second round of the 2A state playoffs.
