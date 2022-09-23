MADISONVILLE — Calloway County was more than competitive late in the first quarter of its Kentucky Class 4A 1st District football opener Friday night against host Madisonville-North Hopkins.
The Lakers were trailing by only five points and had a chance to take the lead. However, four bad plays on special teams followed and the Maroons took command, breaking the game open, as they cruised to a 67-7 win at the Badgett Athletic Complex.
After quarterback Wyatt Robins found receiver Cohen McCartney for a 38-yard scoring pass about midway through the first quarter, it was MNH’s Quintin Rodgers fielding a punt and taking it 90 yards for a score to restore control to the Maroons at 20-7.
That then led to the key sequence of the game as MNH (4-2, 1-0 in district play) recovered three straight kickoffs that had traveled the necessary 10 yards and that the Lakers (0—6, 0-1 in the district) could not handle. The Maroons turned each of these miscues into scores and suddenly led 42-7 with a little less than nine minutes left before halftime. MNH would go on to lead 55-7 at the half as the Maroons’ offense hit top speed.
