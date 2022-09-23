MADISONVILLE — Calloway County was more than competitive late in the first quarter of its Kentucky Class 4A 1st District football opener Friday night against host Madisonville-North Hopkins.

The Lakers were trailing by only five points and had a chance to take the lead. However, four bad plays on special teams followed and the Maroons took command, breaking the game open, as they cruised to a 67-7 win at the Badgett Athletic Complex.