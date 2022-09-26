MADISONVILLE — The final score indicates that one team dominated the other.
However, if anyone actually paid attention to Friday night’s football matchup between Calloway County and Madisonville-North Hopkins, it was rather obvious that this was not the case. In fact, the long-held maxim of how only three, four, even five, plays usually decide every game was once again confirmed.
Late in the first quarter, the young Calloway squad was down five points and had the ball with a chance to take the lead. One punt and three kickoffs that were not properly handled later, and within only about six minutes, MNH had scored four touchdowns to break the game wide open in a 67-7 MNH win at the Badgett Athletic Complex.
“Well, they say three phases of the game ... I think we completely forgot one of them tonight. There’s no other way to glam that one up,” said Calloway Head Coach Chris Champion, whose team fell to 0-6 in its Class 4A 1st District opener. MNH moved to 4-2 in its district opener.
After MNH jumped to an early 12-0 lead, Calloway freshman quarterback Wyatt Robins found receiver Cohen McCartney for 38 yards and a touchdown to cut the lead to 12-7 with about five minutes left in the opening quarter. Then, the Laker defense forced a punt and seemed to set the stage for a drive that would grab a lead.
Instead, the Laker offense stalled, leading to Oscar Avila’s punt, which was a good one, landing at about the 10-yard line of the Maroons. However, Quintin Rodgers fielded the ball, eluded several would-be tacklers, found a lane and flew 90 yards which put his team up 20-7 with 1:05 still left in the first.
Then, the Lakers could not field a pooch kickoff that MNH recovered. One play into the second quarter, Markezz Hightower went nine yards to increase the lead to 28-7. Then, the Lakers let the Maroons pounce on an onside kick. One play later, quarterback Wyatt Coleman hit Rodgers for 41 yards and a score to push the lead to 35-7. The Lakers did the opposite of the previous kickoff, attacking another onside attempt, but three Lakers knocked the ball away from each other, allowing the Maroons to recover yet again. And, again, MNH scored quickly with Ricky Bowles rumbling 21 yards to move the lead to 41-7 with 8:52 left before halftime.
“I thought we had a good approach coming into the game. We were pretty focused and pretty fired up early,” said Champion, whose team’s positive early start was traced to the return of running back Johnathan Durham, who was used as a receiver out of the backfield and had several strong plays. He returned to the lineup after missing last week’s game with Mayfield, along with McCartney. “It was good to get him the ball. Bless his heart, he’s had one thing or another this year, so I was glad to cut him loose early and get him going.
“But the special teams’ problems just blew the wind out of our sails and it’s hard to get any of that back afterwards.”
