MURRAY — Several local high school softball and baseball teams will hit the fields this weekend, but only one is staying at home.
This would be the Murray High softball team as it hosts its annual Spring Break Bash, starting this afternoon at Central Park.
This is an event the Lady Tigers have hosted for several years and traditionally has been able to attract not only a large field, but one that can includes some of the strongest teams in Kentucky. This year, the field is not as large because some of the usual participants’ annual visits to far-away places for spring break have overlapped with the Murray event.
However, Lady Tigers Head Coach Kimberly Pidcock said that does not mean the caliber of play will see a drop off. In fact, when her team (2-5) opens play at 4 p.m. today against Crittenden County (5-6) at the Four Plex, she said fans should be treated to a high-intensity affair.
“This is going to be the second time we’ve seen them and we were winning until the last inning the last time, so we hope to do pretty well this time around,” said Pidcock of Crittenden’s 3-1 win in the Lady Tigers’ second outing of the season at Lady Tiger Field. The Lady Rockets scored twice in the sixth to break a 1-1 tie and ruin a huge day for sophomore pitcher Kylie Chapman, who had 11 strikeouts.
“I think we can get a boost of confidence if we can get a win against them this time,” Pidcock said.
Other teams coming to Murray this weekend include Lyon County (3-5), Edmonson County (2-6) and per-tournament favorite Russellville, which is coming to Murray with a 7-2 mark, having won its last five games.
“Our goal in this tournament is to get our offense going again, along with seeing what we can do, not only with Kylie pitching, but if we can use another pitcher of ours,” Pidcock said.
City of Murray Parks Director Ryan Yates said this is an event he anticipates with particular interest because of what it has meant to his facility over the years. He said the park became involved after he talked to then-Lady Tigers skipper Brant Shutt and the relationship has continued since Pidcock assumed the Lady Tigers’ reins four seasons ago.
“It’s a pretty picture when you start seeing all of the cars and those buses just lining the way near the Four Plex,” Yates said, noting that the fields to be used for this weekend should be ready to go. “(Thursday morning) when (Maintenance Director Steve Wilhelm) was checking them, they were wet, but they weren’t sticking. There has been standing water in places (Wednesday) but, by 11 (Thursday morning), there wasn’t any standing water.
“Get some sun and wind out there, then that’s our best friend.”
Elsewhere, Calloway County’s baseball team is expected to see some strong competition at the Warren County Invitational in Bowling Green. The Lakers (2-5) have shown improvement since facing a murderer’s row opening stretch that included state-ranked Paducah Tilghman, McCracken County and Christian County, with a win over Trigg County in the opening round of the Kentucky Class 2A Tournament as the highlight.
Meanwhile, the Lady Lakers (7-3) will also face some stiff competition at the Tennessee Coaches Association Tournament in Clarksville. Both the Lady Lakers and Lakers will have games today and tomorrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.