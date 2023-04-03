PRINCETON — Calloway County battled host Caldwell County hard all-day Saturday in baseball action, but it was the Tigers taking a 6-5 win.
The Lakers (3-5) scored three times in the top of the sixth inning to turn a 4-2 deficit into a 5-4 lead. However, the Tigers (4-4) were able to score two times in the bottom half to regain the lead and, eventually, the win.
Braden Pingel was 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI for Calloway. Cadwell Turner was 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while Cole Lockhart was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Conner Lockhart was 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Nick Stallons also was 1-for-3 with two runs scored Saturday.
Caldwell got a 2-for-3 day at the plate from Colin Whittington that included a double and two RBIs. Carter Whittington was 1-for-3 with a run scored, while Hunter Newsom was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Bryson Dennis took a tough loss for Calloway as he went the distance and surrendered only six hits with only three of the runs being earned.
MARION — Calloway County’s bats were kept quiet as host Crittenden County took a 5-0 Saturday in softball action at Marion.
Lady Rockets pitcher Anna Boone struck out seven batters and surrendered only two hits in the win for Crittenden (5-5) to outdo Calloway’s Emerson Grogan, who only allowed four hits and did not walk any batters for the Lady Lakers (4-3), who did commit four errors.
Grogan and Carson McReynolds were both 1-for-3 for Calloway. Boone helped her cause by going 2-for-2 at the plate with a run scored with Hannah Jent (who doubled) and Andrea Federico both going 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
