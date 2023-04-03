PRINCETON — Calloway County battled host Caldwell County hard all-day Saturday in baseball action, but it was the Tigers taking a 6-5 win.

The Lakers (3-5) scored three times in the top of the sixth inning to turn a 4-2 deficit into a 5-4 lead. However, the Tigers (4-4) were able to score two times in the bottom half to regain the lead and, eventually, the win.

