MURRAY — Both the Calloway County and Murray High tennis programs took victorious sweeps of the boys and girls’ sides of matches they played on their respective home courts Tuesday afternoon.

At the Calloway County Tennis Courts, the Lakers and Lady Lakers took wins over visiting Graves County. On the boys’ side, Calloway got its win with a nine-match sweep of the Eagles, while the Lady Lakers only lost two matches in taking a 7-2 (matches) win. 

