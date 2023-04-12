MURRAY — Both the Calloway County and Murray High tennis programs took victorious sweeps of the boys and girls’ sides of matches they played on their respective home courts Tuesday afternoon.
At the Calloway County Tennis Courts, the Lakers and Lady Lakers took wins over visiting Graves County. On the boys’ side, Calloway got its win with a nine-match sweep of the Eagles, while the Lady Lakers only lost two matches in taking a 7-2 (matches) win.
Meanwhile, the Murray High teams, after enduring some rainouts, finally were able to have a match on their home turf at the Mel Purcell Tennis Courts and made the most of the opportunity. The Tigers handled the West Kentucky Home School team by a score of 5-4 (matches) and the Lady Tigers were able to win their match by the same score.
At Calloway, the Laker boys had very little trouble with the Eagles in the singles matches, winning most of those by at least four games. There was one exception as Cesar Villeda found himself in a real battle with Graves player Jackson Riley before prevailing by a 9-7 count.
Singles wins were also registered by Calloway players Isaac Schwepker, Isaac Martin, Connor Pile, Jude Bazzell and Kolt Bazzell.
As usually happens, the doubles matches were much more competitive. The team of Martin/Pile was able to subdue the Graves team of Mason Whitaker/Mason Kirby by an 8-5 score, while Hunter Williams/ Zak Stark were in the match of the day, a 9-8 thriller that required a 7-4 tie-breaker win against the Graves team of Griffen Straub/Riley.
On the girls’ side, the singles matches were much more competitive with Calloway’s Gracie Turner, Cana McDonald and Amber Wu all winning by 8-6 scores and Kaylee Morris having to win, 9-7, over Graves’ Lily Gossum. Molly Clark won her match by a wide margin.
Wu and Emma Fennel took an 8-5 win in doubles over Graves’ Lydia Bradley/Albany O’Neil with Morris/Clark winning by a much more comfortable margin.
At Murray High, the Tiger boys got easy singles wins from Peter Kerrick and Gavin Harris, while the third win came by a tight 8-6 score from Nick Clinton over the Home School’s Heacox.
The teams of Clinton/Kameron Murphy and Harris/Maddox Flores then put the match away for the Tigers with easy wins in their doubles matches.
On the girls’ side, the Home School Team was also quite difficult to crack as the Lady Tigers won three of the singles matches with Elina Karvounis getting an 8-5 win over Home School’s Meron Wilson, while Avery Vanover and Greer Miller both took wins over their opponents by much easier margins.
A couple of the Lady Tigers’ losses came in very competitive matches as Murray High’s Kyra Jones fell by an 8-6 score to Harmony Prude and Malaika Gachoka extended Home School opponent Rebekah Arterburn to beyond regulation play before falling by a 9-7 score.
The doubles wins came by easy margins for the Lady Tigers, courtesy of the teams of Macee Flores/Vanover and Madelyn Myers/Karvounis. The team of Jones/Gachoka was defeated in a very close match by the Home School team of Prude/Remember Arterburn, 8-6.
