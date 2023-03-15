AURORA — Continued unseasonably cold conditions Tuesday forced the tennis teams from Calloway County and Graves County to take advantage of the indoor facility at the Kenlake State Resort Park.
Take advantage Calloway did as its teams got a sweep. The Lady Lakers won their match 3-1 (matches), while the Calloway boys prevailed 4-0.
With an abbreviated lineup, Calloway’s girls got an 8-5 singles win from Amber Wu over Graves’ Ellie Swift, while the doubles teams of Gracie Turner /Cana McDonald and Kaylee Morris/Molly Clark sealed the win with doubles triumphs.
On the boys’ side, easy singles wins were produced from Issac Schwepker and Cesar Villeda, while doubles teams of Isaac Martin/Connor Pile, along with Kolt/Jude Bazzell finished the win.
DRAFFENVILLE— The season may have opened with a cold spell Monday for the Calloway County tennis team but it found a way to emerge with warmth after sweeping host Marshall County.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Lakers took a 7-2 (matches) win. Calloway got singles wins from Cana McDonald, Emma Fennell, Amber Wu, Kaylee Morris and Molly Clark with Morris’ coming by an 8-5 margin over Marshall’s Faith Eatsler, which was the closest match on that side.
In doubles, Calloway got lopsided wins from the teams of Wu/Fennell and Morris/Clark to clinch the win.
On the boys’ side, the Lakers swept Marshal, 9-0.
Singles wins came from Issac Schwepker, Isaac Martin, Connor Pile, Jude and Kolt Bazzell and Cesar Villeda. Schwepker’s 8-4 win over Jameson Wells was the most competitive of those matches.
In doubles, the teams of Martin/Pile, the Bazzells and Schwepker/Villeda all cruised to easy wins.
MAYFIELD — After being shut out Monday, Murray High’s run production came to life and then some on Tuesday in a 10-7 win over Mayfield that took nine innings to complete.
The fans may have felt frozen but they were treated to an exciting affair between the Tigers (1-1) and the Cardinals (0-2) that started in the late afternoon and drifted into the evening darkness. And after only producing four hits in Monday’s home loss to Carlisle County, Tuesday’s outburst had to leave the Murray High feeling much better about itself.
Murray High ended it by scoring three times in the top of the ninth. The Tiger defense then held the Cardinals scoreless in the bottom haf of the inning.
No statistics were available by press time Tuesday night.
DRAFFENVILLE — Calloway County’s softball team found a way to handle the pre-spring cold blast that has gripped western Kentucky this week ... win quick.
Tuesday night’s matchup with 4th District opponent Christian Fellowship did not go the distance, ending with a 20-1 Lady Laker win in five chilly innings at Mike Miller County Park in Draffenville.
Calloway (2-0) wasted no time against the Lady Eagles (1-1), scoring four times in the opening inning to set the tone. It was 11-0 before CFS scored its only run in the third.
Calloway had 14 hits with Preslee Phillips leading the way with a 4-of-5 night at the plate and four RBIs. She also had a double and triple.
Sophie Lax had three RBIs on 2-of-3 hitting, while Ashlynn Bazzell and Hailee Jones each had two RBIs. Jones got the win in the circle as she allowed only three hits and struck out nine batters.
Something else Calloway did in this one was go to the plate intent on putting the ball in play as the Lady Lakers only had two walks, while only striking out once.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.