PADUCAH — Calloway County was able to salvage a split of a two-game set that was part of the Mustangs Varsity Baseball Home Tournament that was hosted by Kentucky state powerhouse McCracken County.

Playing both games on Saturday, the Lakers (now 9-11) lost a high-scoring affair to a solid Mt. Vernon (Ill.) program, 13-8, at Edward Jones Field. However, the Lakers pulled together and battled their way to a 5-3 win later over another solid program, Tennessee state powerhouse Gibson County. These are two programs that have made long postseason runs in their respective states in the past few years.

