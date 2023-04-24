PADUCAH — Calloway County was able to salvage a split of a two-game set that was part of the Mustangs Varsity Baseball Home Tournament that was hosted by Kentucky state powerhouse McCracken County.
Playing both games on Saturday, the Lakers (now 9-11) lost a high-scoring affair to a solid Mt. Vernon (Ill.) program, 13-8, at Edward Jones Field. However, the Lakers pulled together and battled their way to a 5-3 win later over another solid program, Tennessee state powerhouse Gibson County. These are two programs that have made long postseason runs in their respective states in the past few years.
In Game 1, Calloway was doing well with the Rams (12-9) until the fifth inning. The Lakers entered the bottom half of that frame with an 8-3 lead but Mt. Vernon exploded for 10 runs to change that. The Rams outhit the Lakers, 15-8, and it was the Mt. Vernon batters doing the majority of the damage as Calloway only committed two errors in the game.
Conner Lockhart had a big game for Calloway, going 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Bryson Dennis also helped his cause on the mound by going 2-for-3 and scoring three times. Braden Pingel had only one hit in the game but it was a double, Calloway’s only extra base hit, as he ended with three RBIs and a run scored. Zach Akin also had one hit and two RBIs.
Mt. Vernon got a 4-of-4 day from Kayden McGee with an RBI and three runs scored to lead the Rams’ attack.
In Game 2, the Lakers bounced back by being the team to get the big inning. Calloway hit Gibson (10-9) with four runs in the second inning after the Pioneers had scored twice in the top of that frame to take a brief 2-1 lead.
Pingel again provided a big spark by going 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored. Cadwell Turner had an RBI double and joined Cole Lockhart (also a double) in achieving an extra base hit in the win.
Meanwhile. youngsters Keagan Rollins (two hits in four innings) and Nick Cantrell (none in the final three frames) kept the Pioneer bats silent most of the game as they combined for six strikeouts (Rollins four).
Lady Lakers get a win
at Muhlenberg event
GREENVILLE — After breaking a seven-game losing streak by winning their next two games, Calloway County’s softball Lady Lakers went after big game in the Lady Mustang Stampede Saturday.
Hosted by Muhlenberg County, this event routinely attracts some of the top teams in the western half of the state and Saturday was no different. In the end, Calloway (7-10) was able to emerge with one win in three tries, but every game was very competitive.
That included the lone win, which had to bring an extra bit of satisfaction. It came by a 5-4 score over the same Warren East team that sent the Lady Lakers into the third-place game of last year’s Kentucky 2A Championships State Tournament in Owensboro.
It also was limited to only five innings due to a time limit and, with the clock ticking, Calloway delivered in the bottom of the fifth, scoring three times for a walk-off win. Both teams had nine hits.
The Lady Raiders (12-8) had taken a 4-2 lead by scoring twice in the top of the fifth.
Carson McReynolds had a double as part of a 2-for-3 day at the plate with three RBIs. Sophie Lax was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Ashlynn Bazzell went 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
The Lady Lakers’ first game of the event also did not reach seven innings as they fell, 12-10, to a high-scoring Owensboro Senior outfit (4-11), also in five innings.
This time, the Lakers had too tall of a mountain to climb as they scored six times in the top of the fifth but still fell short. OHS took a 7-1 lead after two innings and maintained control the rest of the way, scoring four times in the fourth to extend the lead to 12-4 before the Lady Lakers made it interesting in the fifth.
Hailee Jones was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored for Calloway. McReynolds had another double during a 2-for-3 day with the bat with two RBIs and two runs scored. Preslee Phillips was 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, Bazzell was 1-for-2 with a run scored, Lax was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and Emily French was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Sophie Moorman was 2-for-4 for OHS with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while K’Asia Palmer had a home run as she accumulated three RBIs and three runs scored.
The final game saw the Lady Lakers again face a time limit, but this time it was opponent Butler County not only mounting the late comeback but completing it in a 9-8 walk-off win after the Lady Bears (11-2-1) scored seven times in the bottom of the fifth.
Calloway seemed to be in good shape after opening the game with eight runs in the opening inning. However, the Lady Lakers would not score after that.
Bazzell had three RBIs with a double, Lax had a hit and two RBIs, while Phillips scored twice despite not getting a hit.
Butler’s Cheani Schroader was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, while Parker Willoughby was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI.
Tigers can’t duplicate
Thursday at Henry
PARIS, Tenn. — Murray High had one bad inning Saturday wreck its plans of sweeping its season baseball series with a solid Henry County (Tenn.) program Saturday.
Two days after the Tigers defeated the Patriots in extra innings in Murray, it was Henry getting the split with a 9-1 win in which the Patriots (13-14) scored seven runs in the third inning.
Murray High (8-9) had outlasted the Patriots Thursday night by scoring a run in the bottom of the eighth for a 4-3 win after having the bases loaded in the seventh and failing to score. Saturday, the Henry pitching staff was much tougher to negotiate, allowing five hits with starter Hudson Cepparulo holding the Tigers to four of their five hits in almost six full innings.
Carson Garner accounted for Murray High’s only RBI of the day as he was 1-for-3 at the plate. Cepparulo helped his own cause with a solo home run. Logan Davidson was 3-of-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored and Turner McSwain was 2-for-2 with two RBIS and a run scored.
