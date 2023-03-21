MURRAY — Calloway County’s boys and girls tennis teams both moved to 3-0 on the season Monday by sweeping visiting Ballard Memorial at the Calloway County Tennis Courts.

On the girls’ side, the Lady Lakers blanked the Lady Bombers — 5-0 (matches) — and did so without losing a single game as all five matches. Singles wins were registered by Gracie Turner, Cana McDonald and Emma Fennell. Doubles wins were posted by the teams of Turner/McDonald and Molly Clark/Kaylee Morris. 

