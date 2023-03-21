MURRAY — Calloway County’s boys and girls tennis teams both moved to 3-0 on the season Monday by sweeping visiting Ballard Memorial at the Calloway County Tennis Courts.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Lakers blanked the Lady Bombers — 5-0 (matches) — and did so without losing a single game as all five matches. Singles wins were registered by Gracie Turner, Cana McDonald and Emma Fennell. Doubles wins were posted by the teams of Turner/McDonald and Molly Clark/Kaylee Morris.
On the boys’ side, it was more of the same as the Lakers took a 9-0 win and lost a total of three games in the win. Singles wins came from Isaac Schwepker, Jude Bazzell, Kolt Bazzell, Canaan Bazzell, Connor Dickinson and Trey Ward. Doubles wins came from the teams of Jude/Kolt Bazzell, Schwepker/Bo Stom and Zak Stark/Hunter Williams.
Calloway will attempt to keep this start to the season going today as it entertains St. Mary out of Paducah at the Calloway courts.
PADUCAH — Murray High and St Mary engaged in a crazy baseball battle Monday that saw the host Vikings live up to their never-say-die reputation.
St. Mary erased a 10-3 deficit by scoring eight times in the bottom of the fifth inning, then held the Tigers scoreless the rest of the way in a 12-11 win. The win kept St. Mary — one of the most tradition-rich programs in western Kentucky — perfect on the season at 4-0, while Murray High fell to 1-3.
Murray High hit St. Mary with seven runs in the second inning and led 7-3 in the fourth when the Tigers scored three more times. St. Mary answered with one run in the bottom of the fourth but still trailed, 10-4. That deficit grew to seven runs in the fifth as the Tigers scored again and seemed to have this one under control.
That was when the Vikings exploded for their eight-run inning that proved to be the last scoring of the game.
Murray High had 11 hits with Carson Tucker leading the Tigers with a 3-for-4 day at the plate with a double and two RBIs. Jack Elmore was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Avery Starks was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Cody Garner also was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Luke Heath was 2-for-4 for St. Mary with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Luke Sims was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored and Landon Durbin was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Murray High outhit St, Mary, 11-9, but five errors contributed to the Tigers’ problems.
MAYFIELD — Calloway County and Mayfield engaged in a defensive battle Monday with visiting Calloway taking a 2-0 win to move to 3-1 on the season.
The Lady Lakers scored once in the opening inning, then once in the fourth in taking the win over the Lady Cardinals (0-3) on a day where the pitchers ruled. Both teams were allowed a combined three hits.
Calloway’s Emerson Grogan allowed only two hits in the circle, while registering seven strikeouts. Hayfield’s Jo Jo Fox was outstanding in her own right, going the distance while only allowing one hit and striking out 16 batters.
Calloway’s Ashlynn Bazzell provided the only RBI of the game. Preslee Phillips and Hailee Jones scored the only two runs as the Lady Lakers survived two errors in this tight game.
