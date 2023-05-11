Cantrell

Calloway County pitcher Nick Cantrell sends the ball toward a Hopkinsville batter in the seventh inning of Wednesday's 1-0 win for the Lakers as the eighth grader escaped two bases-loaded jams in the fifth and sixth. The Lakers rewarded him by scoring once in the bottom of the sixth.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Calloway County pitcher Nick Cantrell fought off two bases-loaded situations in the late innings to give his team a chance Wednesday against visiting Hopkinsville at Laker Field.

His teammates rewarded the eighth grader by scratching their way to the only run of a classic pitcher’s duel in the sixth inning to win by a 1-0 in a very well-played game. The win improved the Lakers to 13-16 on the season, while the Tigers dropped to 9-17 on the season.

