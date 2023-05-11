MURRAY — Calloway County pitcher Nick Cantrell fought off two bases-loaded situations in the late innings to give his team a chance Wednesday against visiting Hopkinsville at Laker Field.
His teammates rewarded the eighth grader by scratching their way to the only run of a classic pitcher’s duel in the sixth inning to win by a 1-0 in a very well-played game. The win improved the Lakers to 13-16 on the season, while the Tigers dropped to 9-17 on the season.
Cantrell ended the complete-game win having allowed only two hits. However, statistics aside, the part that mattered was his work in the fifth and sixth innings as he was able to pull a trick even Harry Houdini himself would have probably applauded.
In both frames, he walked the bases loaded, yet he was able to escape with no runs scored. He induced a two-out pop-out after intentionally walking Tigers starting hurler J.J. Thompson to load the bases.
In the sixth, he seemed to rely on a time-honored baseball maxim — “Trust your defense.” Facing another bases-loaded threat with two outs, he got a fly ball to left fielder Kameron Starks, who made several catches off Tiger bats Wednesday, to bring a sigh of relief once again to Laker fans.
Finally, the Lakers broke the scoreless tie as Conner Lockhart led off with only the Lakers’ third hit of the game, then stole second base. Starks then hit a grounder on the infield that the Tigers booted, allowing Lockhart to score from second.
Cantrell then set the Tigers down in order in the top of the seventh, but it was anything but conventional. Hoptown’s leadoff man did reach base on an infield error, then thought about trying to go to second after the ball eluded first baseman Cole Lockhart. However, Lockhart quickly retrieved it and the batter suddenly found himself in a hot box, ending with Conner Lockhart getting the tag after the runner fell while trying to return to first.
This gave the Lakers their second win of the season against Hoptown. Earlier this season, the Lakers sent the game into extra innings before scoring four times in the eighth to win by a 9-7 score on the Tigers’ home field.
