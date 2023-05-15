MURRAY — Carlisle County scored four times in the first inning to take an early lead it never relinquished in a 6-4 softball win Friday over Calloway County in Murray.
The Lady Comets (15-13) added a run each in the sixth and seventh innings, countering the single runs the Lady Lakers (13-14) scored in those frames. Calloway scored twice in the first but could not draw even with the Carlisle the rest of the way.
The Lady Comets also owned a 15-8 edge in hits. Carson McReynolds, in her final home game, was 2-for-3 for the Lady Lakers, while teammate Preslee Phillips was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Bailee Grogan’s RBI double was the only extra-base hit for Calloway.
Carlisle got three-hit days from Reese Eddleman (3-for-5 with a double and a run scored) and Alexis Jones (3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs). The Lady Comets had five extra-base hits, all of which were doubles.
