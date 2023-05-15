MURRAY — Carlisle County scored four times in the first inning to take an early lead it never relinquished in a 6-4 softball win Friday over Calloway County in Murray.

The Lady Comets (15-13) added a run each in the sixth and seventh innings, countering the single runs the Lady Lakers (13-14) scored in those frames. Calloway scored twice in the first but could not draw even with the Carlisle the rest of the way. 

