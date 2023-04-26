Bazzell

Calloway County's Ashlynn Bazzell follows the path of the ball as she leaves the batter's box Tuesday during the Lady Lakers' win over Christian Fellowship in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY  — Calloway County clinched the top seed in the 4th District Softball Tournament by knocking out Christian Fellowship, 13-0, Tuesday afternoon to remain undefeated in district play at 5-0.

Calloway took total command of that spot last week by defeating Marshall County for the second time this season, then handling cross-town rival Murray High. The Lady Lakers and Lady Tigers will play today in their final matchup of the season at Lady Tiger Field.