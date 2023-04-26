MURRAY — Calloway County clinched the top seed in the 4th District Softball Tournament by knocking out Christian Fellowship, 13-0, Tuesday afternoon to remain undefeated in district play at 5-0.
Calloway took total command of that spot last week by defeating Marshall County for the second time this season, then handling cross-town rival Murray High. The Lady Lakers and Lady Tigers will play today in their final matchup of the season at Lady Tiger Field.
Tuesday’s matchup with the Lady Eagles (6-8 overall, 0-6 in the district) was over relatively quickly. Calloway (8-10 overall) scored three runs without registering a hit in the opening frame, then put the bats to work in the second to score four more. Three more runs each in the third and fourth innings put the game away in five innings.
Walks were one of the big story lines of this one as Calloway had nine batters reach base in that manner. Still, Calloway’s Carson McReynolds was able to celebrate her Senior Day with a 2-for-3 day at the plate that included a double, five RBIs and a run scored. Presley Phillips had a triple as she was 1-for-3 and scored three times and Hailee Jones was 1-for-2 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Ashlynn Bazzell did not have a hit Tuesday but scored four times, while Mattie Overbey scored twice as she was 1-for-3 at the plate.
Emerson Grogan also had a good Senior Day as she pitched a complete-game shutout with nine strikeouts.
Jayden Jackson was 2-for-3 at the plate for the Lady Eagles
DRAFFENVILLE — Things started rough for Murray High in its softball matchup with 4th District foe Marshall County Tuesday and steadily became worse as the Lady Tigers were beaten, 11-0, in five innings at Draffenville.
The Lady Marshals (12-10 overall,3 3-2 in district play)scored three times in the opening inning, then scored six more in the ninth before two more in the fourth cleared the way for the early ending in the fifth. Marshall outhit the Lady Tigers (7-7 overall, 2-2 in district play), 12-2, with Murray High’s hits coming on a pair of singles from Kylie Chapman and Derryauna Hudspeth.
The loss gives sole possession of the top seed for the district tournament to Calloway County, who swept the Lady Marshals this season and has a win over the Lady Tigers last week.
Murray High gets its second shot at Calloway today at Lady Tiger Field.
Tilghman takes care of Murray High in tennis
MURRAY — Murray High found state tennis power Paducah Tilghman to be more than a handful Tuesday at the Mel Purcell Tennis Courts,
Tilghman swept the day’s matches, winning the girls match by an 8-1 (matches) score, while the Blue Tornado boys prevailed, 9-0.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Tigers’ lone win came from Madelyn Myers as she was able to defeat Tilghman’s Lucy LeBuhn by an 8-5 score.
On the boys’ side, Cooper Allen was the Tiger player getting closest to a win as he fell by an 8-5 score to Tilghman’s Alex McMillen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.