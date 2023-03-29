DRAFFENVILLE— In an important early-season 4th District softball showdown, two-time defending champion Calloway County had enough to edge host Marshall County, 4-3, Tuesday in eight innings at Draffenville.

Calloway (4-1 overall, now 2-0 in district play) had to play catch-up with the Lady Marshals (5-2, 1-1 in district play) by falling behind, 2-0, after two innings. The Lady Lakers began the comeback in the fourth with a single run, then took the lead in the fifth with two more runs. The Lady Lakers carried that advantage into the bottom of the seventh but Marshall tallied once to send the game into extra frames where the Lady Lakers won it on Hailee Jones’ single that scored Ashlynn Bazzell.