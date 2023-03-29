DRAFFENVILLE— In an important early-season 4th District softball showdown, two-time defending champion Calloway County had enough to edge host Marshall County, 4-3, Tuesday in eight innings at Draffenville.
Calloway (4-1 overall, now 2-0 in district play) had to play catch-up with the Lady Marshals (5-2, 1-1 in district play) by falling behind, 2-0, after two innings. The Lady Lakers began the comeback in the fourth with a single run, then took the lead in the fifth with two more runs. The Lady Lakers carried that advantage into the bottom of the seventh but Marshall tallied once to send the game into extra frames where the Lady Lakers won it on Hailee Jones’ single that scored Ashlynn Bazzell.
Calloway had 10 hits in the win, which was enough to overcome three fielding errors. Bailee Grogan and Sophie Lax each had two hits for the Lady Lakers, while pitcher Emerson Grogan helped her cause with 1-for-4 day that included two RBIs. Carson McReynolds was 1-for-3 with an RBI, which all came on a solo home run.
Marshall was led in hitting by Chloe Coursey’s 2-for-4 day and a run scored. Macy McLeod only had one hit but it was a two-run double. The Lady Marshals ended with eight hits in the game.
Emerson Grogan went the distance in the circle for Calloway, striking out five hitters with only two batters reaching base via walks.
MURRAY — On a day where Murray High pitcher Kylie Chapman recorded her 500th career strikeout, visiting Livingston Central ultimately won the day at Lady Tiger Field with a 16-2 victory.
The hard-hitting Lady Cardinals (4-1) had 13 hits as they backed pitcher Madeline Norton, who only surrendered four. Livingston was held scoreless in the first two innings but scored three times in both the third and fourth to take command. Seven errors by the Lady Tigers (4-2), the majority in the final two frames, allowed the Lady Cardinals to pad that lead.
Norton struck out eight batters and also helped her cause with a double while going 3-for-5 at the plate with an RBI and three runs scored. Victoria Joiner was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI and two runs scored, while Nevaeh Grimm was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Chapman had six strikeouts on the day with only five of the runs being earned. Mylee Smith was 1-for-2 with an RBI, while Chapman was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
PADUCAH — For the second straight day, Murray High split a match on the road.
This time, it was the Tiger boys defeating host St. Mary 4-0 (matches), while the Lady Tigers fell a little short, 3-6.
On the boys’ side, the Tigers got easy wins from Cooper Allen, Will Imes and Trevor Cuhna in singles. The doubles point also went to the Tigers with the team of Bryce Kough/Peter Kerrick also winning easily.
On the girls’ side, Murray High got one singles win, but it was hard earned as Kyra Jones outlasted Lady Viking Claire Haas, 8-6. That was also the score in Murray High’s Elina Karvounis’ win over Lana Flint.
The Lady Tigers’ other win came in doubles as the team of Jones/Macee Flores edged the team of Haas/Mason Clements by the same 8-6 score.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.