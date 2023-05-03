MURRAY — Calloway County’s softball resurgence continued in a big way Tuesday with a 17-1 three-inning knockout of visiting Mayfield.
The Lady Lakers have returned to the .500 mark as they now stand 10-10 on the season with their sixth win in their last eight games after enduring an eight-game losing skid.
This one was over quickly as Calloway hit the Lady Cardinals (4-16) with seven runs in the first inning. Mayfield scored its run in the top of the second, only to have the Lady Lakers score five each in the second and third innings for the early stoppage.
Preslee Phillips had only one hit but it was a big one, a grand slam home run as she also walked and scored a run. Emerson Grogan had a double and an RBI, while Emerson Herndon had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored and Carson McReynolds had a hit and an RBI. Grogan only allowed one hit to the Lady Cardinals with four strikeouts.
Lady Tigers just miss
upset at Livingston
SMITHLAND — After getting hammered by 4th District opponents Marshall County and Calloway County last week, Murray High showed Tuesday night that it can indeed compete with a top program.
The Lady Tigers gave a very good Livingston Central team all it could handle before falling by a 9-8 score. The loss dropped the Lady Tigers to 8-10 on the season, while the Lady Cardinals, who made a good showing in last week’s Kentucky All “A” State Tournament, improved to 16-5.
Livingston jumped to a 4-0 lead after four innings but Murray High answered with three in the fourth before the Lady Cardinals pushed the lead back out to 7-3 in the bottom half. Murray High scored once in the fifth with Livingston answering with two in the sixth to lead 9-4.
Murray High then made a big bid for the upset, scoring four times in the seventh but could not get the tying run across the plate.
This was a hits fest as Livingston, one of the highest-scoring teams in the area this season, had 11 hits to the Lady Tigers’ nine.
Kylie Chapman was 3-for-4 with a double at the plate for Murray High with a run scored, while Mylee Smith was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored and Derryauna Hudspeth continues to swing a strong bat by going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Marlee Riddle did not have a hit but she walked twice and scored both times. Sarah Cauley’s one hit was a double as she ended with an RBI and a run scored.
Livingston got two hits each from Hadley Hargrove, Emersyn Ramage and Victoria Harris.
Murray High tennis
sweeps host Ballard
LaCENTER — Murray High’s tennis teams took care of Ballard Memorial Tuesday, earning a sweep on the road.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Tigers defused the Lady Bombers, 4-0 (matches) with all of the match wins coming by easy margins.
Macee Flores, Elina Karvounis and Malaika Gachoka won their singles matches by allowing only two games to Ballard’s players. Gachoka and Avery Vanover then teamed on a doubles win, again by a wide margin.
Things were not much different on the boys’side as the Tigers took a 9-0 win.
In singles, no Murray High player allowed more than two games in any match. Wins were posted by Will Imes, Cooper Allen, Bryce Kough, Trevor Cuhna, Nick Clinton and Maddox Flores.
The doubles was a slightly more competitive with the teams of Kough/Flores and Cuhna/Clinton winning handily, while the team of Imes/Allen did have to work hard to subdue the Ballard team of Ethan Carroll/Ratvik Patel, 7-6 with a 7-3 tie-breaker.
Calloway sees that
McCracken still tough
PADUCAH — Calloway County’s tennis teams saw, up close, the cream of the crop in western Kentucky tennis on Tuesday as it made a visit to McCracken County.
And the Lady Mustangs and Mustangs did justify that claim by winning both of their matches with Calloway without surrendering a match.
On the boys’ side, Calloway did have three matches end with 8-4 scores. These came from Connor Pile and Kolt Bazzell in singles and the team of Kolt/Jude Bazzell in doubles.
On the girls’ side, points were very tough to earn for the Lady Lakers against a program still coached by the legendary Larry Heflin, who turned the girls program at Lone Oak (one of the three schools that formed McCracken in the early 2010s), into a state superpower from the 1980s until Lone Oak became part of the McCracken megacampus.
